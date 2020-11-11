Eva Longoria laments diminishing Black women voters: 'They saved this country'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Eva Longoria is apologizing for comments she made about Latina voters on MSNBC over the weekend that caused criticism that she was disparaging Black women's role in the 2020 presidential election.

“Women of color showed up in big ways,” Longoria said while speaking with MSNBC's Ari Melber on Sunday. “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1. And that wasn't surprising to us.”

Her choice of words while lifting up Latina voters were criticized for diminishing the collective power Black women showed at the polls, a slip-up she wants to take full responsibility for. An exit poll from the Washington Post confirms 90 percent of Black women voted for president-elect Joe Biden nationwide compared to Latina's collective 69 percent.

The actress and activist returned to MSNBC on Tuesday night on The Reid Out with Joy Reid to publicly respond to the backlash she received.

“In my effort to celebrate Latina turnout, I diminished the importance of the Black women's vote in this election. And what I said was wrong,” she said. “It is a fact that African American women showed up in record numbers and brought us to victory. They saved this country. And I recognize the harm that my words caused. If we’ve learned anything from this administration is that words matter. So I take full responsibility for that mistake.”

Longoria also lamented her mistake and made clear her intentions moving forward during Wednesday's episode of Pod Is a Woman podcast hosted by Alejandra Campoverdi, Darienne Page, and Johanna Maska.

“I definitely want to start off by not defending myself in saying, I’m absolutely sorry,” she said. “I did misspeak. It wasn’t my intention but that was my action. I really recognize the harm I caused. I know words matter. I know this and I know better. I take full responsibility. So when I got that barrage of backlash I was like yep, you’re right. And I’m doing the work to repair the harm. I was trying to say Latinas, meaning women from the Latino community, because men did not show up like women did...I want to make sure that I use this opportunity for solidarity building, like deep solidarity that’s rooted in deep conversations.”

