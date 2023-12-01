Eva Longoria Jokes 'Pickleball is for Geriatric People' as She Talks Love for 'Actual Sport' Padel (Exclusive)

The 'Desperate Housewives' actress opened up about her athletic interest, which she reveals is "very hard"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Eva Longoria at the Women In Film Presents 2023 WIF Honors

Eva Longoria isn't a fan of the pickleball craze!

The Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico star, 48, got candid about her love for another sport at the 2023 Women In Film Honors — and she wants it to be known that there's a big difference.

"Pickleball is for geriatric people," the actress exclusively jokes to PEOPLE at the event which took place in L.A. on Thursday.

"Padel is an actual sport," she adds. "It's very hard. But with a tennis ball, first of all. It's not with a plastic ball, it's with a tennis ball."

Over the last month, Longoria has been updating fans on her padel progress, sharing clips on Instagram of herself hitting tennis balls during practice.

In her first sporty clip, the former Desperate Housewives star admitted that "practice doesn’t always make perfect." But just last week said that she was in her "greatest hits era" with the game as she appeared to nail her shot.

Longoria adds to PEOPLE that padel is "very, very old."

"I've been playing it for years, and now it's starting to pick up a craze here in the United States," she says, adding that it should "hopefully" be taking over the pickleball buzz soon.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Eva Longoria at the Women In Film Presents 2023 WIF Honors

During Thursday's event, Longoria and Linda Yvette Chavez took home the Crystal Award for Advocacy, and she also opened up about what the accolade meant just months after the release of her directorial debut in Flamin' Hot.

"It feels amazing. To be honored tonight for my advocacy as a filmmaker is like two of my greatest passions," she says.

"Nothing has a greater influence on cultural shifts than the media, and so to get behind the camera and tell our stories, and to tell a story [about the origin of Cheetos] like Richard Montañez's in Flamin' Hot, it's important," Longoria adds. "It's important because our community gets to see themselves reflected back, and that's a win."

Back in November, Longoria spoke to PEOPLE at L'Oréal Paris's Women of Worth event, where she revealed that she felt she was "lucky not to grow up in a time of social media."

"I never had that relationship with beauty that I think a lot of young girls grow up with, especially today, with the pressures of it and comparison and trying to keep up with these oftentimes unattainable images," she said. "I come from a family of independent, strong women. I didn't have to look far for those role models."

"My mom raised four girls, one child with special needs, had a full-time job, had dinner on the table every day at six, was at every band practice, cheerleading practice, everything," Longoria added. "And so for me, it's like, 'Wow.' I always think, 'I'm not doing enough in my life!'"

