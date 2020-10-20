Eva Longoria Joins Ice Cube in Universal’s Science Fiction Movie — Film News in Brief

MONDAY Oct. 19

Longoria Starring in Story of Sci-Fi Surveillance

Eva Longoria has joined Ice Cube in an untitled science fiction movie for Universal Pictures with Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov producing.

Rich Lee will direct from a Kenneth Golde script that contains themes of privacy and surveillance. Universal plans to go into production this month on the project, which is part of their five-picture deal with Bekmambetov for projects similar to his 2014 film “Unfriended,” which utilized his Screenlife format within the world of smartphones and computer screens.

Longoria was most recently seen in “Dora and the Lost City OfGold” and “Sylvie’s Love.” She is attached to “Flamin’ Hot” for Searchlight, “Spa Day” for Sony and “24/7” for Universal, which she will also direct. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Paradigm Signs Film2Future Organization

Paradigm Talent Agency has signed a two-year agreement to be the exclusive agency partner for Film2Future, a non-profit organization building a direct pipeline into the entertainment industry for underserved, low-income youth aged 14-18.

Film2Future has built a four-year curriculum in filmmaking and content creation, offering successful placements in college and paid internships for those seeking careers in the entertainment industry. Under the partnership, the agency will offer workshops, mentorship programs and paid internships to Film2Future students.

Since 2016, over 125 students have completed Film2Future’s intensive program, and more than 50 students over the age of 18 have accepted paid internships or production positions at studios and production companies, including Shondaland, Netflix, NBC, CBS and more, working on shows like “Glow,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Gravitas Buys ‘King of Knives’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the holiday comedy “King of Knives” for digital release on Dec. 1, Variety has learned exclusively.

The story centers on baby boomer parents and and their millennial daughters, written by Lindsay Joy with story by Gene Pope and directed by Jon Delgado. The film stars Pope, Mel Harris, Roxi Pope and Emily Bennett.

The film won best narrative feature film at the Williamsburg International Film & Music Competition and top narrative feature at the International Independent Film Awards. Brendan M. Gallagher of Gravitas negotiated the deal with Evan Krauss of Eisner LLP on behalf of Pope III Enterprises.

