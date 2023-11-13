Eva Longoria Debuts Choppy, Layered Lob — See How She Styled It!

The actress rocked the chic 'do at the Academy Women’s Luncheon and Glamour México’s 2023 Women of the Year Awards

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

For her autumn look, Eva Longoria opted for a cropped new 'do!

The Desperate Housewives alum, 48, debuted a new haircut earlier this week, attending back-to-back events with a choppy, layered lob that falls just above her shoulders.

On Thursday, Longoria attended the Academy Women’s Luncheon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where she first showed off the chic new ‘do.

Related: Eva Longoria's 5-Year-Old Son Santiago Adorably Combines Two Halloween Costumes After He 'Couldn't Decide'

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

The Flamin' Hot director took her new haircut for a spin at the event in a monochrome outfit and with a pop of color in the form of a hot-pink matte lip.

Like her new hairstyle, the actress’ look for the luncheon was classic and heavily textured. Longoria wore a chic, all-Chanel ensemble — a cropped tweed jacket layered over high-waisted black trousers and a sequined top.

To accessorize, she carried a simple black Chanel handbag, and wore a multi-layered necklace and earrings, both of which featured the brand’s iconic logo.

Related: Victoria Beckham Has the Most Supportive Front Row for Paris Show — Including BFF Eva Longoria

Jaime nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Eva Longoria debuted a new, short hairstyle this week.

Longoria shared the look — and her stylish new hairdo — on Instagram, posting several pictures of her luncheon outfit.

“Thank you @theacademy for inviting me to the Women’s Luncheon Presented by CHANEL💫,” she captioned the post.

On Thursday evening, Longoria wore her freshly chopped lob to a different event — Glamour México’s 2023 Women of the Year Awards in Mexico City.

For her last few public previous outings, the actress exclusively rocked updos.

Related: Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style

Jaime nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Eva Longoria at Glamour México y Latinoamérica’s 2023 Women of the Year Awards in Mexico City.

Last week, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's Art and Film Gala, the star wore her hair tucked into a sleek bun, a style that complemented her cream-colored, high-neck gown.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Longoria also rocked a series of stunning outfits — including three pantsuits in one day — while on the press tour for her directorial debut, Flamin' Hot.

In March, at the 2023 Oscars, the Desperate Housewives star — clad in another stunning high-neck gown — chatted with PEOPLE about the film, which premiered the day before the award ceremony.

"The reviews are amazing," she told PEOPLE. "I'm still on cloud nine. I can't even believe it and I just can't wait for more people to have access to see it.”

"It's a biopic about the man who had a huge hand in launching the most popular snack in the world, which is Flamin’ Hot Cheetos," Longoria said at the time, adding, "It's a pop culture icon and to know a Mexican janitor was behind it is very inspiring."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.