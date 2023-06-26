Eva Longoria Is All Class in an Oversize White Linen Suit and the Perfect Messy Bun

Eva Longoria looked both ultra-cool and impossibly elegant at the Jacquemus menswear show in Paris today.

The actor and director made an entrance at the iconic Château de Versailles, where the spring/summer 2024 show was held, in a crisp white linen suit. The ensemble was composed of an oversize asymmetrical blazer with a single button, and loose-fitting wide-leg pants. She accessorized the sophisticated monochrome look with gold heels, a pink micro bag with the fashion house’s logo, a diamond stud on one ear, and a single gold bag-charm earring on the other.

Her hair was styled in a perfect messy bun, and she wore a silver manicure and bronzy makeup, including a smoky eye and a lined pinkish-brown lip.

Other celebrities sitting front-row at the show included model Emily Ratajkowski and Longoria’s longtime friends Victoria and David Beckham.

My Body author Ratajkowski looked like a sexy ballerina in an unexpected all-white ensemble composed of a bra and a miniskirt. The structured, padded bra top had billowing sheer sleeves in a floral print attached to the sides. With it, she wore a miniskirt made up of scrunched-up sweatpants-like fabric at the top, and a crisp white ballerina tutu at the bottom. Ratajkowski finished the look with white square-toe Mary Jane heels with little bows at the front, and a micro bag in shiny silver.

Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, opted for a silky rose-colored slipdress with a rosette detail on one side. She paired the romantic piece with powder-blue peep-toe heels, a large black textured leather handbag with golden hardware, and large black shield sunglasses. Her husband, soccer star David Beckham, looked cool in a beige linen suit over a white tank, brown sandals, and black sunglasses.

