Eva Longoria Channels the Red Trend in Dundas Turtleneck Dress at National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria opted for one of this season’s hottest colors — red — on Friday while attending the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala. The actress and filmmaker was honored with the Icon Impact Award, which recognized her contributions to the Latinx community through media and philanthropy.

Longoria sported a turtleneck dress by Dundas, which featured a sultry thigh-high slit. She also added on a pair of nude Andrea Wazen platform sandals.

Eva Longoria at the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards Gala on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

Maeve Reilly dressed Longoria for the occasion. The stylist’s other celebrity clients include Megan Fox, Adriana Lima and La La Anthony.

Hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos styled Longoria’s dark brown tresses in a slick updo, while makeup artist Elan Bongiorno gave her a smokey eye, coral blush and a glossy nude lip.

This year, Longoria made her directorial debut with “Flamin’ Hot,” which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+. The film follows the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor-turned-marketing executive who purportedly invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jessie Garcia of “Narcos: Mexico” stars as Montañez. “Flamin’ Hot” also features Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert and Tony Shaloub.

In June, Longoria revealed that she will next be directing a commercial for L’Oréal. While at Cannes Lions, a weeklong festival aimed at connecting professionals in the communications, advertising and marketing industries, she spoke on a panel hosted by the affordable beauty brand.

Longoria longtime ambassador for L’Oréal, having fronted several campaigns for the company since becoming a spokesmodel in 2005.

