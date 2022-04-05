Eva Longoria Bastón Looks Incredible In A White Cutout Surf Suit

Summer may be a couple of months away, but Eva Longoria Bastón offered a teaser for swimsuit season on Instagram over the weekend. The 47-year-old actress shared a photo of herself looking toned and incredible in a white cutout surf suit by Gigi C. 'Don’t go chasing waterfalls,' she cheekily captioned the shot. Bastón appeared with her brown hair long, down, and soaking wet in paradise. She didn’t specify where exactly she was, but it was certainly an idyllic backdrop.

The surf suit is still available to purchase for yourself, by the way:

Bastón’s bathing suit snap comes days after she spoke candidly to SheKnows about her body in her 40s and the importance of being kind to yourself. She also spoke about how she approached being postpartum and the pressure to get back into pre-baby shape.

'I’m very thankful to my body,' she said. 'I think that’s something—we’re so hard on our bodies as women. Like, "I’m so fat," "look at this," "I wish my arms didn’t do this," "I wish my jeans fit better," blah blah, and I think when your body hears that negativity, you know, it can be toxic so words create emotional poison so be sure to thank your body. Be grateful to your body. Especially after I had my baby, I was in no rush to work out. I was in no rush to hurry up and get back to great shape. I was like, "thank you so much body for creating the love of my life."'

