Eva Green says she wanted ‘chaotic’ sci-fi thriller to collapse so she could control production

Eva Green arriving at court today (PA)

Hollywood star Eva Green wanted production on a “chaotic” sci-fi thriller to collapse so she would have chance to seize control of the film, she told the High Court today.

The actress, 42, is locked in a legal battle over the doomed production of dystopian movie A Patriot in 2019, facing accusations she deliberately sabotaged the project after a falling-out with producers.

When funding for the film was in doubt, Green texted the director to say: “Let’s hope we get the f*** out of his [executive producer Jake Seal’s] evil claws and re-locate to Scotland and shoot in November.”

Pressed on the comment, Green accepted it was her preferred option for the planned production to collapse, giving her an opportunity to buy out rights to the script. But she insisted she had not caused production to fail, and had been ready to honour her commitment to the film.

“It’s true I was worried about the whole situation, I felt the movie was not in safe hands,” she said. “It was so chaotic. I still believed in the movie and I still wanted the movie to happen.”

Pressed on whether collapse of the production would have been her “preferred option”, Green said: “It’s true, but I didn’t provoke anything — it just happened.”

Green originally launched the legal battle in a bid to recover her $1m (£830,000) fee from A Patriot. But she has been countersued over claims she walked off production in breach of her deal and deliberately sabotaged the film.

Embarrassing messages sent in summer and autumn 2019 have emerged during the legal battle, with Green calling Mr Seal “evil”, referring to another producer, Terry Bird, as a “moron”, and calling the director Dan Pringle “weak and stupid”.

Green originally joined A Patriot to star alongside Kathy Bates and Tim Robbins, and told the court she “fell in love with the script”. Production stalled but was revived in summer 2019. She said she was “shocked and upset” when a plan to film in Ireland fell through amid funding difficulties, and production was shifted to Mr Seal’s studios in Hampshire.

Green is accused of pretending to be ready to make the movie while plotting its downfall, but she said that did not make sense. In her evidence this morning, Green said the collapse of the film was “confirmation there was something wrong with this production”.

She is up against production company White Lantern Film (Britannica) Limited and financiers SMC Specialty Finance LLC. The trial continues.