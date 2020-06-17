Eva Green's 'Proxima' to reopen UK cinemas on 10 July

A still from Proxima featuring Eva Green. (Picturehouse Entertainment)

Proxima looks set to be the first new release to hit cinemas when they reopen on 10 July.

The astronaut drama, starring Eva Green and Matt Dillon and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alice Winocour, is the first title to stake a claim to the weekend that cinemas are planning to welcome back customers for the first time since March.

The film opened this year’s Glasgow Film Festival in February, following on from its Toronto, Macao and San Sebastian festival plays, and was originally scheduled for release by Picturehouse Entertainment on 8 May.

Clare Binns, Joint Managing Director of Picturehouse Entertainment, said: “After an extremely challenging few months for everyone, we’re thrilled to be bringing back independent cinema to the big screen with a beautiful and truly cinematic new film by a director I greatly admire, Alice Winocour.





The UK for Proxima with its new 10 July release date. (Picturehouse Entertainment)

“A safe environment is the priority for cinemas right now and we have every confidence that all cinemas will have everything in place to follow government guidelines and ensure that the cinema-going experience is as safe and enjoyable as it can possibly be. We’re excited to welcome audiences to fall in love with this wonderful film.”

A synopsis for the film explains the plot: “The story follows Sarah (Green), a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. The only woman in the arduous training programme, she has been chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima’. Putting enormous strain on her relationship with her seven-year-old daughter Stella (Zélie Boulant), the training begins to take its toll on them both as the life-changing launch looms ever closer.”

Eva Green, Alice Winocour, Zelie Boulant-Lemesle attend the 'Proxima' Photocall during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 21, 2019. (Photo by COOLMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cinemas across have been closed since around 18 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reopening them in July has been part of the government’s roadmap to lifting lockdown restrictions, and yesterday Cineworld and its subsidiary Picturehouse became the first chain to officially announce their plan to reopen screens on 10 July.

The chain revealed the measures it is taking to ensure the safety of its staff and customers when they reopen, and they include staggered film times, hand cleaning stations, and contactless ticketing and payments. On social media, Cineworld confirmed “classic films” would be returning to cinemas for the first week of opening.

It’s been revealed that Disney is looking to release Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back in 4K for the first time as part of its plan to tempt people back to cinemas.

No other films have been confirmed for its reopening weekend, with Disney’s Mulan set for release on 24 July.