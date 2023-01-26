Eva Green, producers battle in UK court over collapsed film

·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Eva Green on Thursday accused producers of a collapsed film of trying to damage the performer’s reputation by depicting her as a “diva.”

The French actress, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller “Casino Royale,” is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot."

Green, 42, was lined up to star in the sci-fi thriller alongside Charles Dance and Helen Hunt, and was also an executive producer on the project, which collapsed in late 2019.

Production company White Lantern Film is fighting the claim and is countersuing, saying Green made “unreasonable demands” and undermined the production. Hearings in the case opened Thursday at the High Court in London.

Green’s lawyer, Edmund Cullen, said the movie had been a “passion project” for Green and she had “bent over backwards to get this done.”

He said Green “loved the script and wanted the film to be made,” but “the financial plan was never going to work.”

“This case is designed to paint my client as a diva to win headlines and damage her reputation,” the lawyer said.

Lawyers for the production company argue in written submissions that Green had expressed “a lack of confidence and dissatisfaction” regarding some of the production team and had grown increasingly reluctant to be involved in the project.

White Lantern’s evidence includes expletive-filled text messages in which Green called one of the film’s executive producers, Jake Seal, “evil” a “devious sociopath” and a “mad man,” and branded production manager Terry Bird a “moron.”

Max Mallin, a lawyer for the production company, said that in the messages Green accused Seal of wanting to make a “cheap B movie” and called local crew members at the production facility in southern England “peasants.”

Mallin said Green had “a vitriolic aversion to making a film that White Lantern could and was going to make.”

“We have got a critical split between the expectation of Eva Green and the film she wanted to make and what the budget could afford,” he said.

Green’s attorney, Cullen, said the text message had to be seen “in context” as “an informal venting of a stream of consciousness” during a tense stage of the film’s production.

He accused the production company of seeking “to lay every failure of the production at Ms. Green’s door.”

“It seems to be designed to blacken the name of an actor who has not breached a contract or missed a day’s shooting in a career spanning 20 years,” he said in written arguments.

Green is scheduled to testify on Monday. The case is due to last for about two weeks.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Stocks open higher as investors digest GDP data, earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Florida wants its strict race and gender law to influence how an AP class on Black history is taught nationwide

    Florida expects the African American history class will be altered for all students because of its laws that limit what can be taught about gender and racism.

  • Panama won't allow Canada's First Quantum to expand its copper mine operations

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Panama will not allow Canada's First Quantum to expand the area of its existing copper mining operations, the deputy environment minister told Reuters, stressing the government's opposition to what it said was a request from the firm for more land. The comments from Deputy Minister Diana Laguna come as both sides negotiate a new contract for the major copper mine amid a longstanding dispute, with taxes and other payments to the government at the forefront of discussions. A spokesperson for First Quantum denied that the firm is requesting additional land for the mine.

  • U.S. GDP rises by 2.9% in Q4, beats expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down U.S. GDP data.

  • Comcast beats on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Comcast.

  • Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.0483

    Whitecap Resources Inc.'s ( TSE:WCP ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to...

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canada's Para nordic team adds 3 medals at world championship in Sweden

    The Canadian Para nordic team added three more podium finishes on Sunday to go along with the four medals secured on Saturday in the opening weekend of the 2023 Para nordic world championship in Östersund, Sweden. Natalie Wilkie raced to a silver medal in the distance classic event. The native of Salmon Arm, B.C., who turned 22 on Saturday, was followed right behind by Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask. Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont., grabbed Canada's second silver medal of the day and

  • Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season at the 2:07 mark. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play. "I just found some space over there and was hoping to get it and just

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i