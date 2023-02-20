Eva Amurri Is Engaged to Chef Ian Hock: 'Can't Wait to Spend All the Rest of Our Days Together'

Eva Amurri Engaged

Eva Amurri/instagram

Eva Amurri is engaged!

Amurri, 37, announced the news on Instagram Monday and posted a happy photo of her and her now-fiancé Ian Hock.

In the celebratory snap, the pair smile as Amurri shows off her engagement ring.

Hock, a chef, proposed in Paris and is seen leading Amurri through the city holding her hand with her new sentimental jewelry on display.

Amurri also gives fans a look at her ring as she and Hock enjoy a meal at La Fontaine de Mars and ends the set of photos with an image of her posing with her sister, Augusta Amurri, who helps bring attention to Amuri's ring.

In her Instagram Story, Amurri swooned over Hock's selection, telling fans she is "absolutely dying" over her engagement ring.

"Ian designed it with @cms_custom and OMG Christina you outdid yourself!!!!!" she wrote.

The actress, blogger and creator of the Happily Eva After lifestyle collection is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri.

Amurri and Hock's engagement comes more than two years after she first confirmed their relationship on her Happily Eva After blog.

"I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!" she wrote in January 2021. "His name is Ian, he's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

Amurri noted that Hock is not in the public eye and that they wanted to keep parts of their romance private until they were ready to share with the world.

She did reveal some details about the budding romance in her blog post, including that they met when she went to his restaurant for dinner with a friend who attended high school with him.

"We ended up chatting and had an immediate connection and spark," she wrote. "I thought he was cute and easy to talk to, but I knew nothing about his life or relationship status, and neither did my friend. So I followed him on Instagram, and he followed me back. We started chatting, and for a month just really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text."

The two discovered their shared passions — "both foodies, love going to museums, both Bookworms, both speak French" — and formed a "really special friendship" before beginning to officially date.

She later said that Hock had formed relationships with her kids — sons Mateo, 2, and Major, 6, plus daughter Marlowe, 8 — whom she shares with her ex-husband and former pro soccer player Kyle Martino. She shared that Hock was "so supportive" of her coparenting relationship with Martino, 39.

Six months after announcing her relationship, Amurri and Hock enjoyed a date at the place where they first met — Hock's Westport, Connecticut restaurant, Don Memo.

Amurri shared multiple photos on Instagram from the pair's dinner together.

In the pics, the couple wrapped their arms around one another as they sat in a booth together. In one shot, Hock is seen kissing Amurri on the cheek.

"We got to go back to the table we met at last night! ☺️🌸💖," she captioned her post. "Two words of advice: 1. GO to the night out you had planned even if you're down and feeling like you'll never meet your match. You just might meet somebody you never expected when you're out with other people! 2. Never underestimate the power of the universe delivering your match."

She added, "Online dating is convenient, sure, but are you swiping past somebody you could have had instant chemistry with if you had met IN PERSON?? Sometimes a perfect match for you is a somebody who comes as a surprise."

Amurri then professed her love for Hock, thanking him for stopping by her table on the night they met.

"@iandhock I love you and I'm so grateful our paths crossed … and that you spent 45 minutes chatting at our table when you were supposed to be cooking in the kitchen," she continued. "Sorry to any diners that night who had cold steaks 🤣 #HappilyEvaAfter."