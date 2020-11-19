EVA Air launches speed dating ‘flight to nowhere’
A new “flight to nowhere” concept is taking off in Taiwan with the aim of helping passengers find love.
EVA Air is launching special speed dating flights for singles during which they’ll sit next to someone they’ve been paired with by lucky dip.
“Fly! Love is in the air,” reads the advertising for the event, which also sets up EVA flight attendants as “love cupids”.
Passengers are encouraged to engage in deep conversations on the three-hour flight, which will take off from and land at Taipei airport, circling the airspace above Taiwan in between.
There will also be a two-hour “date” back on the ground where the guests can mingle with more potential partners.
“Because of Covid-19, EVA Air has been organizing ‘faux travel’ experiences to fulfil people's desire for travel,” a spokesperson for You and Me, the speed dating firm that EVA Air has partnered with to run the events, told CNN Travel.
“When single men and women travel, apart from enjoying the fun in travel, they may wish to meet someone – like a scene in a romantic movie.”
Three flights are currently slated: one on Christmas Day, one on New Year’s Eve and one on New Year’s Day.
There are 40 tickets available per flight – 20 for men and 20 for women – with fares priced at TWD8,388 (£223) per person.
Tickets include the flight itself; meals on board, which has been prepared by Michelin-starred chef Motoke Nakamura; plus the on-the-ground dates, which range from a breakfast to an afternoon tea to a candlelit dinner.
The events all finish with a “confession”, in which passengers share who they’ve best connected with.
The initial Christmas flight has already sold out.
Flights are not open to just anyone though. Participants must have a university degree and have Taiwan citizenship, plus fit into the age range – 24 to 35 for women, 28 to 38 for men.
“The biggest advantage of speed dating on a flight comes from the serious nature from our participants,” said the You and Me spokesperson.
“In addition to gathering participants with enough spending power, it also attracts a group of single people who love travelling.
“With the same values, it boosts participants' motivation to meet and helps smoothen their conversation from the start.”
