This EV is wiping out indoor air pollution in arenas across Canada

·6 min read
Jeff Cuddy drives the electric Zamboni ice resurfacer at Port Credit Memorial Arena in Mississauga, Ont. The city has electrified about half its fleet of ice resurfacers as part of its climate change plan. (Emily Chung/CBC - image credit)
Jeff Cuddy drives the electric Zamboni ice resurfacer at Port Credit Memorial Arena in Mississauga, Ont. The city has electrified about half its fleet of ice resurfacers as part of its climate change plan. (Emily Chung/CBC - image credit)

Swapping gas-powered vehicles for electric is key to fighting climate change. But Health Canada is also touting the ability of one particular EV to curb indoor air pollution in places where children and adults play and exercise: electric ice resurfacers.

In Canada, most arena ice resurfacers such as Zambonis are powered by natural gas or propane.

Burning those fuels can generate indoor air pollutants such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide — the same ones produced by gas stoves, sparking concerns about indoor air pollution in people's homes.

Health impacts of arena pollution 

With indoor arenas, cases have popped up in the news where rinks have had to be shut down, and sometimes dozens of people have been sent to hospital due to high levels of carbon monoxide, which can cause acute poisoning and be deadly.

There have also been clusters of pollution-induced illness linked to nitrogen oxides, including one in British Columbia in 2019. Nitrogen oxides can cause respiratory irritation and breathing difficulties, but the effects are not always immediate and can be delayed by a day or two.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Nitrogen oxides are also known to trigger asthma, which is common among ice hockey players. Researchers suspect that's exacerbated by a combination of cold air and indoor air pollutants during intensive training.

Typically, clusters of illness linked to arenas have been blamed on a combination of malfunctioning ice resurfacers and inadequate ventilation in many older facilities. To make matters worse, cold air sinks, so polluted air tends to remain close to the ice surface, even when there is ventilation — a problem highlighted by COVID-19 outbreaks linked to arenas.

Aaron Wilson, a scientific evaluator with Health Canada's indoor air contaminant assessment section, said some years back, he noticed local officials were often asking for advice about how best to prevent, detect and fix air-quality issues in local arenas.

"We quickly realized there wasn't a whole lot of information," he said. There wasn't even data on what typical pollution levels were inside ice arenas and what level of ventilation was needed.

What researchers learned about air quality in arenas

From 2017 to 2020, Health Canada, along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, conducted a study to find out. They monitored carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides at 16 arenas in Ottawa and northeastern Saskatchewan.

The good news? Carbon monoxide levels were generally within Health Canada guidelines.

However, nitrogen oxides exceeded Health Canada's short-term exposure limit at least some of the time at seven out of 16 arenas that were monitored.

Those pollutants accumulated throughout the day with repeated ice resurfacing, peaking in the evening. And they were never completely cleared out by the ventilation system overnight. Wilson said that meant nitrogen oxide levels could be up to four times the level outside at the start of the day — "before they even do one resurfacing of the arena."

Ventilation vs. electric ice resurfacers

The researchers tried a number of different strategies to remove the pollution.

Wilson said ventilation was effective in certain types of arenas but not others. Extra ventilation also sometimes made the building uncomfortably cold for people in the arena, such as spectators, and could boost heating costs.

But one solution was extremely effective: Replacing gas-powered ice resurfacers with electric more or less eliminated the indoor air pollution, Health Canada found.

Health Canada
Health Canada

Even at a rink that had nitrogen oxide levels above health guidelines multiple times, that solution brought them at or below levels outdoors, Wilson said.

In 2021, based on the study, Health Canada issued guidelines for improving air quality in arenas. Using electric resurfacers and edgers to maintain the ice, in order to eliminate the main sources of pollutants, was its top recommendation.

"In the long run, I think that's the solution to air pollution inside ice rinks," Wilson said.

Climate change motivates electric transition

Electric ice resurfacers have actually existed for decades — Zamboni introduced its first model at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, Calif., but didn't start selling a commercial battery-powered model until 1978.

Today, several brands of electric ice resurfacers, along with electric edgers for smoothing the sides of the rink, are available in Canada.

Steve Kovacevic is general manager of Elmira, Ont.-based Resurfice, which offers both lead-acid and lithium ion battery electric models.

Nick Wass/The Associated Press
Nick Wass/The Associated Press

While its fossil fuel options, which are still cheaper, used to be more popular, he said he's noticed that now when communities issue tenders looking for new ice resurfacers, "they are looking to switch to electric machines — there's no doubt about that."

The Zamboni brand alone has 400 electric machines across the country, according to Greg Dean, the company's vice-president of sales and brand management. The biggest fleet so far is in Montreal, with 31, followed by Strathcona County, Alta., with 13 and London, Ont., with 12.

"There has been a strong uptick in interest in electric equipment," he said in an email.

Some provinces, such as Alberta and B.C., offer climate change mitigation funding to help offset the higher up-front cost of electric machines, and it appears to have made a difference.

Terry Piche, director of training, research and development at the Ontario Recreation Facilities Association, said his province has also seen a shift toward electric over the last 15 years. Now, he estimates a quarter of the roughly 1,000 indoor rinks in Ontario are being serviced by electric ice resurfacers — and the number is growing each year.

While electric models are more expensive than fossil fuel versions (about $50,000 more per machine), his group estimates that due to lower fuel and maintenance costs, arenas end up breaking even after eight years.

Does it make a difference for users?

Climate change is the top reason communities cite for making the switch, and the health co-benefits aren't usually top of mind — although some communities do mention safety benefits and reducing the strain on ventilation systems.

Mississauga, Ont., is one city halfway through its transition to replace all 22 of its ice resurfacers with electric ones.

Alice Hopton/CBC
Alice Hopton/CBC

Shari Lichterman, Mississauga's acting city manager, said it's part of the municipality's climate action plan, which includes electrification of the entire municipal fleet, from buses to mowers.

Lichterman, who is also chair of Parks and Recreation Ontario, said air quality hasn't been a significant concern in her city's arenas due to monitoring and ventilation systems, although it can be at arenas in other communities.

"But to the extent that we can even eliminate that concern at all," she said, "of course we want to do that."

Still, clean arena air is something that users notice and appreciate. On a recent weekday afternoon, a group of players with the Mississauga Chargers junior hockey team practised at the city's Port Credit Memorial Arena on ice newly smoothed by the rink's electric Zamboni.

Head coach Joe Washkurak said that decades ago, in the old arenas where he first started playing hockey, "you could always smell the propane from the old Zambonis, and that wasn't a very good hockey rink smell." He also recalls games postponed because of gas leaks.

These days, he said, the atmosphere in the arena is more pleasant for practising. "No pun intended, but it's a breath of fresh air."

Latest Stories

  • Ontario Park Warden Jumps Into Icy Lake to Save Stranded Deer

    Two deer trapped in icy waters were rescued by an Ontario Parks warden off the shore of Rondeau Bay on January 28.Zack Stubbington, who works as a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, said that he received a call that a buck and a doe had fallen into the ice-covered lake, about 150 meters (490 feet) from the shore, and quickly grabbed his rescue gear before jumping in.After a few hours in the frozen lake, Stubbington and another staff member managed to break up some ice to clear a path for the deer to follow back to shore.While the buck was able to swim freely to shore, Stubbington had to remove bigger chunks for the doe and veer her towards the cleared path.“It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice,” Stubbington told local media. Credit: Zack Stubbington via Storyful

  • 'Largest battery storage project in Canada' to open in two years in Six Nations

    An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut

  • New Enbridge CEO says Canada is missing opportunities as world cries out for energy

    CALGARY — The new CEO of pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. says regulatory uncertainty in this country has resulted in a "lost decade" for Canadian liquefied natural gas production. Greg Ebel, who took the reins from outgoing Enbridge CEO Al Monaco last month, made the comments in an interview following the release of the company's fourth-quarter financial results. Ebel — who was formerly the chief executive of Spectra Energy, which Enbridge acquired in Feb. 2017 — said he was in Ottawa last week spe

  • Jammu and Kashmir: India's first big lithium find boosts electric car hopes

    India finds significant reserves of the element, vital in rechargeable batteries, for the first time.

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Runaway February thaw threatens records across Ontario

    Although the past few Februarys have not featured warmth quite as extreme, 2023 looks to deliver temperatures back into the teens in southern Ontario

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Phenom's 5-point night carries Pats to blowout win

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • The Times podcast: Colorado River in Crisis, Pt. 6: The End

    The Colorado River is supposed to end at the Gulf of California but hasn't done so for decades. A joint effort between the United States and Mexico seeks to change that.

  • Matheson scores in OT for Canadiens, beat Isles 4-3

    Mike Matheson scored in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday. After the Canadiens successfully killed Mike Hoffman’s slashing penalty, the winger found himself on a breakaway. New York netminder Semyon Varlamov stopped Hoffman’s initial shot but Matheson bagged the winner on the rebound.

  • Nova Scotia pulls ahead in Atlantic Canadian race to supply Germany with green energy

    PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — A massive hydrogen and ammonia plant has been approved in Cape Breton, giving Nova Scotia a leg up in an Atlantic Canadian race to develop green energy for eager German buyers. Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia's environment minister, this week approved the first phase of EverWind Fuels' plans for hydrogen and ammonia plants in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. The company says its $6-billion project will be the continent's first "industrial-scale" green hydrogen and green ammonia operatio

  • Canadiens sign defenceman Jordan Harris to two-year contract extension

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed rookie defenceman Jordan Harris to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Friday. The deal, which runs through the 2024-25 campaign, carries an average annual value of $1.4 million. Harris has registered one goal and 10 assists in 47 games with Montreal in 2022-23. The 22-year-old played four seasons at Northeastern University in the NCAA before making his NHL debut last April. Selected 71st overall at the 2018 draft, Harris has two goals

  • Blackhawks F Patrick Kane unsure about possible trade

    While Patrick Kane is deciding if he is OK with leaving the Chicago Blackhawks — his only NHL home — the veteran forward is keeping track of the rest of the league. “If things were going to happen ... that was a team that I was definitely looking at,” Kane said. The Rangers may be out of the picture, shelving a potential reunion for Kane and former teammate Artemi Panarin, but there are plenty of possibilities as Kane contemplates his future ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3.

  • Equinor is getting closer to launching Canada's first deepwater oil project

    After discovering hundreds of millions of barrels of oil underground and securing a new licence to drill the site, Norwegian energy giant Equinor is one step closer to developing Canada’s first deepwater oil project off the East Coast. The flagship discovery, called Bay du Nord, was identified in 2013 and Equinor was given a “significant discovery licence” in 2017. But Equinor’s Bay du Nord project involves tying in nearby oil discoveries called Cappahayden and Cambriol, which were found in 2020

  • The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

    Renewable technologies are often touted as a solution to the world’s energy problem, but there are some downsides to consider

  • 6 most impressive solar farms around the world

    From Crescent Dunes in Nevada to Wiltshire's Westmill Solar Park, some solar farms are open to visitors who want to get up close to the groundbreaking technology. From Crescent Dunes in Nevada to Wiltshire's Westmill Solar Park, some farms are open to visitors who want to get up close to the groundbreaking technology.

  • The Rangers have completely flipped the script on their 'soft' reputation

    This week we look at playoff formatting, the Flyers facing reality, risks worth taking, Jack Campbell's resurgence, the Rangers becoming a bully and more.

  • Connor Bedard watch: Who has best chance to land generational talent?

    Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, leads NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Which team has the best chance to draft him?

  • Lack of water is forcing major changes in Valley agriculture, new analysis says | Commentary

    New study done by the Public Policy Institute of California.

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.