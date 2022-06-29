EV Test Equipment Market Report 2022-2027: Advancements in Battery Technology Creating Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global EV Test Equipment Market

Global EV Test Equipment Market
Global EV Test Equipment Market

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Test Equipment Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV & HEV), Equipment Type, Application Type (EV Component, EV Charging, and Powertrain) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV test equipment market size is projected to reach USD 242 million by 2027, from an estimated USD 79 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 25.2%. The market for electric vehicles has been growing over the past few years due to the increasing demand for emission-free vehicles around the world, combined with the rising cost of fuel. Various renowned OEMs have been working on developing EVs with advanced electronic/electric components over the past few years.

Due to the rapidly developing EV drivetrain technologies, government initiatives (tax rebates & subsidies), and regulations, both passenger and commercial electric vehicles have witnessed a high demand. OEMs offer a wide range of electric vehicles, from small hatchbacks such as Leaf to high-end sedans such as the Tesla Model 3. The wide range of product offerings has attracted a high number of consumers, resulting in an increased market for electric vehicles.

These investments and policies are expected to help boost the sales of electric vehicles during the next decade. Commercial & passenger vehicles and their incorporated components require extensive testing before being introduced into the market for consumers.

EV testing is important and required during the development, validation, production, and postproduction stages of electric vehicles. Some of the essential tests are electric motor testing, battery testing, inverter testing, engine testing, transmission testing, and axle testing. The tests vary depending upon various parameters and vehicle specifications.

The demand for passenger electric vehicles is significantly higher than for commercial vehicles, leading to a higher demand for testing equipment in passenger EVs. Due to this high demand, many companies provide passenger EV or hybrid passenger EV testing services at a viable cost.

China is expected to be the largest market in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific EV test equipment market is projected to grow at a high rate. China leads the market due to aggressive government policies to increase EV acceptance and the growing number of EVs, EV testing-related companies, and EV testing service providers in the country. The EV test equipment market in China is growing at a high rate due to incentives offered by the government through subsidies for EV usage. China is focusing on increasing electric vehicles to combat the rising emissions in the country.

The Chinese government is providing significant subsidies for the electrification of vehicles, which, in turn, has increased the sales of electric vehicle charging stations in the country. The subsidies offered are for pure and hybrid electric vehicles and supply equipment. Over the years, the cost of the battery pack has reduced, which has led to the market's growth in China. The government is also providing subsidies to companies for building charging facilities.

EV Drivetrain Test segment is expected to witness significant growth in equipment segment during the forecast period.

The drivetrain system in electric vehicles consists of the main inverter, a battery management system, an on-board charger, an auxiliary inverter, and an HC-LC DC-DC converter. Electric vehicle drivetrain testing equipment is used for testing transmission by using simulation for electric vehicles in various environments.


Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for the powertrain segment during the forecast period

The powertrain segment includes engine dynamometers, chassis dynamometers, transmission dynamometers, and fuel injection pump testers. These test systems are used for HEVs and EVs depending upon the specifications and applications. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for the powertrain segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced powertrain technologies in HEVs in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1Increasing Demand for Efficient and Low-Emission Commuting to Drive Market
4.2 Bev Segment Projected to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
4.3 Passenger Car Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period
4.4 Battery Test Equipment Segment Projected to Lead Market During Forecast Period
4.5 Ev Charging Segment Projected to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Sales of Electric, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Advancements in Battery Technology
5.2.1.3 Increasing Electronic Architecture in Modern Vehicles
5.2.1.4 Declining Ev Battery Prices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Technology Equipment
5.2.2.2 Reductions in Subsidies for Evs in Major Markets
5.2.2.3 Lack of Trained Workforce for Advanced Test Equipment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Ev Charging Solutions
5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Test Equipment
5.2.3.3 Evaluating Real-Time Ev Data and Simulation Testing
5.2.3.4 Increasing Demand for Onboard Diagnostic Tools
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Compatibility and Standardization
5.2.4.2 Maintaining Balance Between High Cost and Performance of Test Equipment

6 Ev Test Equipment Market, by Vehicle Type

7 Ev Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

8 Ev Test Equipment Market, by Application Type

9 Ev Test Equipment Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

10 Ev Test Equipment Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Arbin Instruments

  • Atesteo Gmbh

  • Avl

  • Blum-Novotest Gmbh

  • Burke Porter Group

  • Chroma Ate

  • Dewesoft

  • Durr Group

  • Elements Materials Technology

  • Fev Group Gmbh

  • Horiba Ltd.

  • Intertek

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Kuka Ag

  • Link Engineering

  • National Instruments

  • NH Research

  • Sgs Sa

  • Sierra Instruments

  • Sinfonia Technology

  • Softing Ag

  • Tasi Group

  • Tuv Rheinland

  • Ul LLC

  • Vector Informatik

  • Zf Friedrichshafen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixk5fq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • What will Christian Koloko's role be next season with Raptors?

    Imman Adan and Daniel Hackett discuss how the Toronto Raptors might use the No. 33 pick next season and look back at how management has deployed other rookies in the past. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t