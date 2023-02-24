EV maker Nio plans new 40 GWh battery plant in China- sources

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Nio plans to build its first battery plant to produce big cylindrical cells similar to those used by Tesla, two people familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese EV maker seeks to cut its reliance on suppliers like CATL.

The new plant will have an annual capacity to produce 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) of batteries, which can power about 400,000 units of long-range electric vehicles (EVs), the people said on condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

It will be located next to its main manufacturing hub in Hefei city, in eastern China's Anhui province, they said.

Reuters is reporting the details of Nio's plan for the first time. The automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The company's founder and Chairman William Li said last June that Nio would start making 800-volt lithium-ion battery packs, which recharge faster, in the second half of 2024, as part of a plan similar to Tesla's to use a combination of self-produced and externally sourced batteries in the long run.

He did not elaborate on the details at the time.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Zhuzhu Cui and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Latest Stories

  • BBC staff want chairman Richard Sharp to resign, NUJ poll finds

    BBC staff want chairman Richard Sharp to resign over his alleged role in an £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson, according to the National Union of Journalists.

  • Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks

    Russia launched a rescue ship on Friday for two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut whose original ride home sprang a dangerous leak while parked at the International Space Station. The new, empty Soyuz capsule should arrive at the orbiting lab on Sunday. The capsule leak in December was blamed on a micrometeorite that punctured an external radiator, draining it of coolant. The same thing appeared to happen again earlier this month, this time on a docked Russian cargo ship. Camera views showed a sma

  • China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China wants to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from getting out of control, noting that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve the conflict, a position paper from the Chinese foreign ministry released on Friday said. On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire to the fighting and gradual de-escalation and easing of the situation. The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G7 leaders are set to coordinate on more help for Ukraine.

  • Oil gains on Russian supply cut worries, but higher U.S. inventories weigh

    Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States. Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $82.82 per barrel by 0215 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.02 a barrel.

  • Loblaw’s PR response to consumer criticism shows it prioritizes profit over people

    Loblaw Companies made headlines in October 2022 for freezing the prices on one of its in-store brands in the face of record food inflation. In response to consumer criticism, Loblaw took to social media to defend itself. The result was an embarrassing communications display from one of Canada’s biggest companies.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions, shares drop

    The stock fell nearly 5%, underperforming the broader market and on course for its worst day in more than two months. The past year has seen intense competition in the streaming industry as a pandemic-driven boom fades and consumers curtail spending over fears of a possible recession, forcing companies to rethink their strategies. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, the price cuts took place in some countries in the Middle East, sub-Saharan African, Latin America and Asia.

  • The World’s Best Oil Reserves May Shrink Because Of Tight Emissions Rules

    The global inventory of low-emissions, low-cost oil and gas projects is dwindling, and according to WoodMackenzie, companies should starts focusing on optimising their portfolios in the next decade

  • Russian Oil Sanctions Have Redrawn Global Trade Maps

    Sanctions on Russian crude have completely upended global trade flows, with newly set up trading firms filling the void

  • What The Business Cycles Tell Us About Oil Prices

    A recent article from Reuters’ John Kemp underlines the cyclical nature of oil and gas prices and their correlation to the Kitchin and Juglar business cycles

  • Pioneer CEO Sees $100 Oil By End Of Year

    Brent crude oil will be around $100 per barrel by the end of the year, Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield has predicted

  • Oil settles up 2% on tightening supply, demand concerns linger

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled up 2% on Thursday on expectations of steep cuts to Russian production next month, but a stronger dollar and a sharper-than-expected jump in U.S. inventories added to demand concerns. Brent crude futures settled up $1.61, or 2%, to $82.21 a barrel, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) settled up $1.44, or 2%, to $75.39 a barrel, ending a sixth session losing streak.

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • UPDATE 3-Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Taiwan's Delta Electronics sees EVs powering its double-digit growth

    Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Tesla Inc, sees "at least" double-digit annual growth for the next five years driven by the electric vehicle (EV) boom, it said on Thursday. Chairman Yancey Hai, in bullish comments on a fourth-quarter earnings call, said the company was benefiting from the shift away from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. Components like fans, which had previously mostly gone into goods like personal computers, are now increasingly going into EVs instead, Hai added, after the company reported its fourth-quarter gross profit leapt 32% year-on-year to T$29.6 billion ($974.55 million).

  • Eat turnips instead of tomatoes during shortages, Therese Coffey suggests

    People should eat turnips instead of salad vegetables while supermarkets grapple with shortages, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has suggested.

  • UPDATE 5-U.S. natgas prices dip below $2/mmBtu for first time since September 2020

    U.S. natural gas futures on Wednesday briefly dipped below $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the first time since September 2020, signalling a bonanza for gas consumers while pressuring producers. The decline from last year's $8 peak has benefited big gas consumers such as manufacturers, power generators and petrochemical makers. Prices shed almost 9% to a near 29-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather and lower-than-expected heating demand, and are off more than 50% since the start of the year.

  • Oil prices rise on potential for deeper Russian supply cut

    By Ambar Warrick

  • German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply

    BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller's office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany's chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with natural gas reserves abundant and prices well down from their peak. Too much could go wrong — especially if consumers and companies grow weary of the conservation habi