New EV chargers planned for January

Sussex will receive two more electric vehicle chargers at Jubilee Hall after the town reached an agreement with NB Power, council heard.

The town has reached an agreement with NB Power and ordered the equipment for the "level two" EV chargers with the intent of having them ready by January, CAO Scott Hatcher told council on Monday. The Jubilee Hall, a town-owned facility, hosts the Sussex Area Seniors Centre, which got permission last year to pursue an application for the chargers.

The chargers cost $8,000 each, with NB Power and the applicant each contributing half. The centre wasn't able to come up with its half last year, Hatcher told Brunswick News, adding that the town agreed to pay if they could successfully apply again.

Last year, the town made its own application for two chargers in O'Connell Park, which went online in January of this year, Hatcher said. There are also chargers on private properties at the Amsterdam Inn and behind Shoppers Drug Mart, he said.

"The main goal for the town is to try and get on the map," Hatcher said, saying they're trying to appeal to multiple different segments of tourists as a destination. "They're not a money-maker, but people are actively using them so we're on a map."

He said it might be helpful for seniors who are hoping to put a toe in the water on EVs and generally expand the coverage network.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal