EV Battery Tech Commences 2022 with Significant Sales Orders and Crypto Developments

EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro made notable progress during the final quarter of 2021 by landing significant sales, unveiling its first custom battery system and acquiring large-scale crypto assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF), with its subsidiary, IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IONiX Pro”) is pleased to provide a summary of notable sales and acquisitions completed during the third quarter of 2021.



IONiX Pro Home SmartWall – SOLD OUT

On September 28, 2021, the Company announced that IONiX Pro’s flagship product, the IONiX Pro Home SmartWall (the “SmartWall”) recommenced presales. Presale orders were received immediately and continued until December 14, 2021, when the Company received a presale order of 1,000 SmartWalls, which pushed sales over and above its pre-set maximum due to global supply constraints. The orders will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis, based on the timing of orders on the Company’s website. The estimated price of each SmartWall remains at $5,500 USD, despite the supply shortages. For further details, please see:

https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-partner-daymak-orders-1000-ionix-pro-home-smartwalls-and-increases-ownership-in-ev-battery-tech/

To further compliment the growth in sales and infrastructure for the SmartWall, on December 16, 2021, the Company and Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”) signed a sales, distribution and service partnership for the distribution and service of the SmartWall. The Company and Daymak will share Daymak’s existing facilities and Daymak has also commenced building the first SmartWall Showroom at its Toronto location. Daymak has plans to build SmartWall showrooms at various locations in its dealer network from Los Angeles to Rome. For further details, please see:

https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-ionix-pro-and-daymak-sign-sales-distribution-and-service-partnership/

Story continues

The SmartWall allows users to monitor their home energy storage system remotely and features remote monitoring, maintenance and repair functions, thanks to EV Battery Tech’s patented BMS technology. These features are expected to give the SmartWall an edge over its competitors as they promote increased reliability, safety and longer lifespans. The SmartWall has a capacity of 15kW and has been designed to allow it to be stacked in parallel with multiple devices to allow consumers to increase their desired capacity up to 150kW.

Daymak Avvenire Spiritus UNVEILED - Powered by IONiX Pro Custom Battery System

On December 9, 2021, EV Battery Tech, IONiX Pro and their partner Daymak streamed the unveiling of the Daymak Avvenire Spiritus (the “Spiritus”) functional prototype. The Spiritus will be powered by a custom IONiX Pro battery system, which will use EV Battery Tech’s patented battery management system (BMS) technology pursuant to the partnership between the parties.

The Spiritus is a 3-wheel, 2-seat EV which can offer quick acceleration of 60 MPH time of 1.8 seconds. The Spiritus will come in two models, the Spiritus Deluxe and the Spiritus Ultimate, with two different price points making the EV more accessible to more consumers.

If you missed the event, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEipnUOEdHo

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:`

Image of the first Daymak Avvenire Spiritus, Powered by IONiX Pro - courtesy of Daymak: Image of the first Daymak Avvenire Spiritus, Powered by IONiX Pro - courtesy of Daymak



Image of the first Daymak Avvenire Spiritus, Powered by IONiX Pro - courtesy of Daymak

Blockchain and Crypto Developments

The Company also made significant developments on its core blockchain and crypto business in 2021.

The Company made an early-stage investment in the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy, which recently announced the completion of a financing, which increased its implied valuation 5-fold since the Company’s early-stage investment. For further details, please see:



https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-secures-early-stage-investment-in-crypto-protocol/

The Company acquired a blockchain-based, crypto compatible technology to compliment the development of its Smart Command phone application. For further details, please see:



https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-announces-acquisition-of-blockchain-based-crypto-compatible-smart-phone-application/

The Company acquired Optimal CP Inc. (“Optimal”), a company focused on the development and management of crypto mining facilities, with plans to develop a facility of 1,000 ASIC miners. For further details, please see:



https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-announces-acquisition-of-large-scale-crypto-mining-infrastructure-company/

“We finished 2021 very strong, with better-than-expected SmartWall presale orders, significant blockchain and crypto developments and further collaborations with our partner Daymak, which unveiled its first Spiritus showcasing a custom IONiX Pro battery system,” boasted EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

“We kick off 2022 working hard to deliver SmartWalls and building up our first crypto mining facility. We are all confident and believe 2022 will be another year of tremendous growth,” concluded Mr. Goodwin.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

President and CEO

About Daymak Inc.

Daymak, a Toronto-based company incorporated in 2002, is a leading developer and distributor of personal light electric vehicles. Daymak’s goal is to make outstanding clean vehicles that make a positive impact on the environment for today and future generations. Daymak builds its vehicles to give freedom of movement and are a joy to ride.

Daymak’s current customers include Walmart, Costco, TSC, QVC, Best Buy, Hudson’s Bay plus a network of 150 dealers across Canada and the USA. Daymak also has showrooms in Los Angeles, California, Toronto, Ontario, and Rome, Italy with more expected in the future. Daymak was also the recipient of the “Clean Tech North Award”, and Profit Magazine’s Top 100, 200 fastest growing Canadian companies while also being named “One of Ontario’s Greenest Companies.”

About EV Battery Tech

EV Battery Tech is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Learn more at evbattery.tech

About IONiX Pro

IONiX Pro is a leading battery products and services company. Utilizing proprietary blockchain technology and patented Battery Management System (BMS) technology, licensed by EV Battery Tech, IONiX Pro has a growing portfolio of scalable, cutting-edge products and services for the home and office, recreational vehicles, major industrial applications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. IONiX Pro has created disruptive “Smart” products targeted for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

Learn more at ionixpro.com

Contact Numbers and Emails

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech .

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “hope”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “should”, “projected”, “proposed”, “rendering” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: (i) the Company’s intention to fill orders of the SmartWall and the expected pricing thereof; (ii) the Company’s sales, distribution and service partnership with Daymak and the expected results of the partnership; (iii) design features of the SmartWall; (iv) the development of the Company’s phone application; (v) Optimal’s development of a crypto mining facility; (vi) and the Company’s plans for 2022. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.



