Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed

Matthew Field
·2 min read
The launch of OneWeb satellites has been delayed due to a reliance on Russian rockets Eutelsat takeover merger - Roscosmos Press Office/TASS via Getty Images)
Eutelsat shares plunged 17pc on Monday as French investors baulked at a potential takeover of British taxpayer-backed satellite company OneWeb.

Executives at Eutelsat confirmed merger talks were ongoing that would see OneWeb shareholders, which include the UK Government after it was bailed out by Boris Johnson, issued shares in the Paris-listed company.

Eutelsat, France’s biggest satellite operator which runs communications and TV broadcasting satellites, had €400m (£340m) knocked from its market cap in early trading, giving it a valuation of around €2bn euros.

OneWeb, which the taxpayer rescued in 2020 at the urging of the Prime Minister’s then-aide Dominic Cummings, is building a network of hundreds broadband satellites as part of an effort to rival Elon Musk’s Starlink. The deal is set to value the company at around $3bn (£2.5bn).

However, launching and operating OneWeb’s constellation, which has been beset by delays including its own bankruptcy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to require billions of pounds of investment in the long-term.

Eutelsat said: “Under the terms of the transaction being discussed, Eutelsat and OneWeb shareholders would each hold 50pc of the combined group’s shares.

“The transaction would be structured as a contribution by OneWeb’s shareholders of their stake in OneWeb to Eutelsat in exchange for newly issued Eutelsat shares.”

Eutelsat’s shareholders include the French government, which holds a 20pc stake in the company, and a Chinese sovereign wealth fund. The deal is likely to come under scrutiny due to Eutelsat’s Russian business, which has been accused of fuelling Kremlin propaganda by broadcasting Russian news channels to 15 million households.

The UK Government is hoping to retain its golden share in OneWeb, which gives it a veto over moving the company’s headquarters and the UK first preference for future manufacturing. Eutelsat was already a major shareholder in OneWeb, controlling around 23pc of the company.

Sources close to the company, however, fear the deal would lead to waning UK influence and pressure to bring manufacturing to France.

The deal is expected to give both the British Government and the French state board seats at the combined company.

The merger would require approval by Eutelsat’s shareholders.

