Euston: Seven-year-old girl one of four injured in suspected shooting

A seven-year-old girl has been injured following a suspected shooting near Euston station, police have said.

According to the Met Police, four people were injured following a shooting on Phoenix Road at approximately 1.29pm on Saturday.

As well as the young girl, three women aged 48, 51, and 54 were also injured - all three were taken to a central London hospital. The 48-year-old has suffered potentially life changing injuries, the police said.

The child’s condition is unknown at this stage - she too was taken to a central London hospital.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

“The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral was taking place.

“Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene,” a statement from the Met said.

“There is a significant police presence in the area. An urgent investigation is under way and details of the incident are still emerging.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.