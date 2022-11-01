Eustaquio, Viens named Canada Soccer players of the month for October

Stephen Eustaquio and Evelyne Viens have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for October.

Eustaquio helped FC Porto qualify for the round of 16 in UEFA Champions League while Evelyne Viens provided some timely offence in Canada's wins in two October friendlies in Europe.

Eustaquio and Porto won three-straight group matches in UEFA Champions League in October to clinch a top-two spot in Group B, returning the Portuguese club to the knockout phase of the competition for the first time in two seasons.

He opened his Champions League account with a goal in a 4-0 win over Club Brugge on Oct. 26, clinching Porto's spot in the next round. Including his start Tuesday, when he scored in a 2-1 win over Ateltico Madrid, he is just the second Canadian midfielder to start every match in the group phase of a UEFA Champions League season (after Atiba Hutchinson).

Viens helped Canada secure two wins in the October window.

She came off the bench and played a part in an Argentina own goal in Canada's 2-0 win. She started in Canada's 4-0 win against Morocco, scoring one goal and assisting on another by Jessie Fleming.

At the club level in Sweden's Damallsvenskan, Viens scored another two goals in four matches with Kristianstads DFF.

Canada Soccer Player of the Month

October 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Evelyne Viens

September 2022 — Stephen Eustaquio & Adriana Leon

August 2022 — Steven Vitória & Sophie Schmidt

July 2022 — Lucas Cavallini & Kailen Sheridan

June 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Janine Beckie

May 2022 — Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan & Samuel Charron

April 2022 — Alphonso Davies & Christine Sinclair

March 2022 — Atiba Hutchinson & Ashley Lawrence

February 2022 — Milan Borjan & Vanessa Gilles

January 2022 — Milan Borjan & Deanne Rose

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022

The Canadian Press