EU's Vestager optimistic for U.S.-EU battery minerals deal similar to Japan's

Reuters
·1 min read
European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a news conference in Brussels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that she is optimistic that an electric vehicle battery minerals trade agreement can soon be reached with the United States that is similar in substance to this week's U.S.-Japan deal.

Vestager told reporters in Washington that European Union and U.S. negotiators are working on legal frameworks that would be different from the Japan deal. "And that is what has been holding up things, but we are quite optimistic that we can reach an agreement about the same sort of substantial scope as the Japanese."

(Reporting by David Lawder)

Latest Stories

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse: experts

    TORONTO — Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices. That's despite Canadian grocery chain executives having pushed for MPs to question those retailers as part of their study on food inflation. University of Toronto economist Ambarish Chandra called ongoing hearings before a parliamentary committee studying the issue, "performative," saying all retailers seek to maximize profits despite their stated effo

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.

  • Jeep's CEO doesn't think there are enough raw materials on earth to meet electric-car demand

    The chief executive of Jeep-maker Stellantis doesn't think there are enough of the necessary raw materials on earth to meet the industry's EV needs.

  • Oil price to average US$85 for next 12 months: survey

    Raymond James says it collected responses from 48 Canadian oil exploration and production companies between March 15 and 24.

  • US natgas futures down 2% on mild weather ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Thursday on rising output and forecasts for milder weather than previously expected next week that should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage at the beginning of April. Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire.

  • Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack

    Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen his net worth plunge after short seller group Hindenburg Research published a damning report, but the billionaire has managed to recoup $20 billion in 30 days following the attack

  • Mexican president proposes tougher mining laws, shorter concessions

    The Mexican government's proposed overhaul of mining laws, including shorter concessions and tighter rules for permits, drew a quick warning from industry leaders who fear it could undermine the sector's growth prospects. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the draft reform on Tuesday to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, which would sharply reduce the length of mining concessions to 15 from 50 years. Mexico, a major mining country for decades, is the world's top primary silver producer, as well as a top 10 gold and copper miner.

  • Mexico's Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring

    Mexican lender Grupo Financiero Banorte is preparing to hire 800 new employees to tap into growing demand from global companies moving their manufacturing operations to Mexico, its chairman told Reuters. The bank, which is one of Mexico's largest and already employs more than 30,000 people in the country, needs to grow its workforce to tap into the so-called nearshoring opportunity, Chairman Carlos Hank Gonzalez said on Tuesday. "We're adding about 800 people to our workforce to be able to capitalize on the opportunities ... 800 people that we're going to integrate just to be able to capitalize on the opportunities for nearshoring," he said.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures down 3% on mild weather, small storage draw

    Freeport LNG shut last June after a fire. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 47 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 24. On their first day as the front-month, gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 5.9 cents, or 2.7%, from where it traded on Wednesday, to $2.125 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT) on Thursday.

  • The US oil and gas sector is stagnating as production slows amid low energy prices

    "The near-zero reading indicates activity was largely unchanged from the prior quarter, a break from the more than two-year stretch of rising activity."

  • McLaren Gets A Huge Shot In The Arm

    The beleaguered British automaker will enjoy a huge financial windfall…

  • Australia risks losing pole position in critical minerals race

    Australia is at risk of losing its head start in critical minerals processing because it has not yet laid down a national strategy, even as other governments are splashing out incentives to grab market share and bolster security. Supplier of nearly half of the world's lithium, Australia is also the world's third-largest cobalt exporter and a significant producer of rare earths, copper, graphite, manganese and other minerals key to the global energy transition. However those minerals are largely processed in China, including into materials essential in batteries and magnets for products from electric vehicles to missiles.

  • Biden administration announces new EV partnerships, set to make changes to EV tax credits

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the Biden administration’s new EV partnerships amid plans to build out a nationwide EV charging infrastructure, and the outlook for the EV tax credit system.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to one-month high as 'wave of fear' recedes

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and hopes that turmoil in the banking sector is over helped underpin risk appetite. Equity markets globally rose and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies as investors switched focus to inflation for more hints on central banks' next rate moves, as concerns over the banking sector receded. "Market action suggests that the wave of fear which had gripped markets earlier this month on banking worries continues to wash back out to sea," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

  • Booming consumer demand for discounts drives Dollarama profits up 27%

    Inflation has helped fuel booming business at Dollarama as sales at the discount retailer have increased by almost 17 per cent in the past year. The Montreal-based retailer released earnings results on Wednesday, numbers that show just how strong the demand for bargains is from cash-conscious consumers. Sales at the chain grew by 16.7 per cent to $5.05 billion in its last fiscal year, which ended on Jan. 29. Net earnings per share grew from $2.18 last year to $2.76 in 2022. Same-store sales, a k

  • OPEC+ To Stick To Its Current Oil Production Plans

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Monday, but delegates from the organization said that it would likely stick to its current production cut plan

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

    Libya’s crude oil production remains well below its 3 million bpd peak in the 1960s, but the country’s National Oil Company has plans to almost double production within three to five years

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.