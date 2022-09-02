EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top executive said Friday that the bloc's electricity market “is no longer operating” amid the Ukraine war, and proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise in gas and electricity prices.

She said Europe's priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce, although the 27-nation bloc has already reached its goal of filling gas storage to 80% of capacity ahead of the winter months. The target date was Nov. 1.

“We had imagined this would take two more months," she said in a speech in the German town of Murnau. “We have worked hard to end our dependency on Russian gas, turning instead to other suppliers. As a result, Norway now delivers more gas to Europe than Russia. Furthermore, the U.S. is supplying Europe with considerable volumes of liquid gas.”

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday that it can’t resume natural gas supplies through a major pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work. The announcement came just hours before Gazprom was due to recommence deliveries after a three-day stoppage.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

“We see that the electricity market is no longer operating because it is being severely disrupted by Putin’s manipulation," von der Leyen said ahead of a meeting next week in Brussels of EU energy ministers. The European Commission is also set to present a package of detailed measures later this month.

To tackle the price crisis, von der Leyen said she firmly believes that “it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas exported to Europe," and proposed to decouple electricity from gas prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised von der Leyen's proposal and urged EU leaders to adopt it.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said the EU was long overdue in imposing such sanctions, which he said “will not only limit the flow of petrodollars and gas euros to Moscow, but also, importantly, restore justice for all Europeans whom Russia is trying to blackmail with artificially inflated prices on the energy market.”

Even before Russia started its war against Ukraine, many EU member states had been calling for a thorough and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market because they believe that the influence of gas in setting wholesale electricity prices is disproportionate.

“Of course, we will also talk about the need to look at electricity market design in the medium term, i.e. decoupling, for example, the price of gas from general electricity pricing and — the most important issue today, tomorrow and beyond — massive investments in renewable energies," von der Leyen said.

With energy bills skyrocketing, the head of the EU's executive branch also proposed that some of the windfall profits made by electricity producers should be used to support “low-income earners and vulnerable businesses in these times of expensive electricity."

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The FBI found more than 10,000 government documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a publicly released inventory

    The seized documents included classified and top secret material, and other non-classified government records that weren't described in more detail.

  • Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world

    The head of Ukraine’s powerful National Security Council says his government is still not fully aware of the situation, including potential threats, inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the ongoing inspection by United Nations monitors. Oleksiy Danilov, a key official in Ukraine’s war effort, in an interview with The Associated Press Friday appealed for additional international support to try to demilitarize the area that includes the largest nuclear plant in Europe. “We do not know what is happening there, whether it is currently mined by the Russians or not,” Danilov said, speaking inside a heavily guarded building in central Kyiv with sandbags piled against the entrance and windows.

  • Saudi Arabians are using a widely available Google and Apple store app to report activists who speak out against the government. Some have received harsh sentences while others are self-censoring.

    Kollona Amn is being used to target Saudi human-rights activists and sentence them to years in prison, despite Big Tech's policies against harassment.

  • Domestic travel booking soars ahead of Labor Day amid labor shortage worries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the outlook for travel over Labor Day weekend.

  • Russia's Gazprom says gas flows to Europe will stay shut after G7 agreed price cap to choke Putin's war machine

    Russia's Gazprom has said natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain shut off. It comes after G7 finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports in an effort to limit funding for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. Gazprom said it was not reinstating supplies to Europe because the main gas turbine at Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg could not operate safely until a leak was repaired.

  • CMA CGM expects shipping slowdown after another strong quarter

    Weakening consumer spending is curbing shipping demand and freight rates, transport giant CMA CGM said on Friday as it reported another jump in quarterly profits. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world's largest container lines, reported a net profit of $7.6 billion for the second quarter, up from $3.5 billion in the year-earlier period and also surpassing $7.2 billion in the first quarter. Echoing its peers, CMA CGM said economic pressures were starting to be felt in shipping, cooling intense demand for ocean transport since the coronavirus pandemic.

  • WH says it ‘hit a nerve’ as the Biden administration calls out ‘MAGA Republicans’

    During the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden’s increased criticism of “MAGA Republicans” as extreme has “hit a nerve” with them.

  • Trump White House lawyers arrive for Jan. 6 grand jury

    The White House counsel under then-President Donald Trump and his top deputy arrived at a federal courthouse on Friday to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election. Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the Republican's loss to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russian oil turns to Asia as sanctions bite

    Russia is offering discounted oil in Asia as it seeks new markets for its energy.

  • President Biden takes on Trump, MAGA Republicans in fiery speech

    Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss key takeaways from President Biden's primetime address from Philadelphia on Thursday, and the G7 strike deal.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • Russia delays reopening of Nord Stream in blow to gas-starved Europe

    Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could no longer provide a timefrme for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely. Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia invaded Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

  • Audit: Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released Friday. The report by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says the rail line connecting downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie has been delayed by nine years and that 20% of the project remains unfunded. Auditors noted the regional planning agency building the line, the Metr

  • Fed: ‘There’s still impetus’ for lingering inflation and rising rates, strategist says

    ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, inflation, rising interest rates, recessionary risks, the energy space, and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Supreme Court has reversed a lower court decision that sided with a Houston-based energy company over disputed oil and natural gas royalties, a decision that could eventually bring millions of dollars to the state’s public schools and colleges. The case stems from a lawsuit Newfield Exploration filed against the state after the Department of Trust Lands conducted an audit in 2016 that claimed the company was underpaying royalties to the agency that manages se

  • Ukraine fuel imports jump to fill domestic needs - ministry

    Ukraine has sharply increased fuel imports in recent months to overcome shortages which hit the country after the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said on Friday. Ukrainian officials have sought ways to cover consumption since Russian forces started attacking fuel depots and other facilities following its Feb. 24 invasion. The ministry said Ukraine had imported 709,500 tonnes of fuel in August versus 380,800 tonnes in May and 58,800 tonnes in March.

  • Florence Welch shares how anxiety came with her sobriety as she and the Machine embark on tour

    Florence + the Machine plans to combine Charles Dickens influences, humor and gothic elements on their "Dance Fever" tour, which kicks off Sept. 2.

  • UPDATE 1-EU's von der Leyen backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

    Europe needs to impose a price cap on Russian pipeline gas, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, to foil what she said were Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to manipulate the bloc's energy market. She also called for measures to skim off some windfall profits that electricity suppliers have made from the gas crisis, using the money to support vulnerable citizens and companies. "I firmly believe that it is now time for a price cap on Russian pipeline gas to Europe," von der Leyen told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of German conservative lawmakers in the town of Murnau.

  • UPDATE 2-EU mulling energy price caps, measures to cut power demand

    The European Commission is looking into options to cap energy prices and cut electricity demand as part of its upcoming proposals to tackle soaring energy costs, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday. Russia has slashed gas deliveries to Europe since Moscow invaded Ukraine, which has sent gas prices rocketing to record-high levels and left countries scrambling to buy non-Russian gas volumes and shield consumers from soaring bills.

  • EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the August jobs report

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's job market last month delivered what the Federal Reserve and nervous investors had been hoping for: A Goldilocks-style hiring report. Job growth was solid — not too hot, not too cold. And more Americans began looking for work, which could ease worker shortages over time and defuse some of the inflationary pressures that the Fed has made its No. 1 mission. Employers added 315,000 jobs, roughly what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over t