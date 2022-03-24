Eurythmics’ former home on the French Riviera is for sale for £6 million

The music duo owned Villa Neptune from 1988 for around 12 years (ES COMPOSITE)

A waterfront home once owned by Eurythmics stars and former couple Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart is on sale for almost £6 million on the French Riviera.

The Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) duo bought the property in 1988, using it regularly for around 12 years before selling it to Jetpack Aviation founder David Mayman, the five-bedroom home in Théoule-sur-Mer has access to the sea from its vast terrace and private jetty.

Villa Neptune, which is 15km from Cannes, spans 3,440sq ft, with an outdoor “summer” kitchen, a Jacuzzi and a gym.

It’s one of two homes once owned by Lennox and Stewart in the region — they also had a ranch-style property, in the countryside above Cannes, surrounded by land. It had a lake, stables, a staff cottage and recording studio.

(Carlton International)

The homes made for the “ultimate playgrounds for the couple, their friends and family” according to Carlton Group CEO Philip Weiser who is marketing the waterfront property now for sale.

California-based Mayman bought the property from Lennox and Stewart in the Nineties intending to use it as a second home but felt the land was too big for his young family and chose an alternative, renovating the villa before listing it for sale again.

It has changed hands at least twice since then and is now for sale through Carlton International for £5,950,000.