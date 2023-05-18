Eury Perez picks up first MLB win as Marlins sweep Nationals, extend win streak to four

Eury Perez’s final pitching line wasn’t very different from his recent major league debut except one very important difference.

This time, he and the Marlins won.

In just his second start in the majors, Perez picked up his first major league victory to help the Marlins extend their winning streak to four as they prepare to begin a 10-game, three-city road trip Friday in San Francisco.

Perez, the Marlins’ top overall prospect, tossed five innings and gave up one run - a solo home run to Jeimer Candelario in the fourth inning - on three hits and one walk and struck out six on 78 pitches.

Perez didn’t crank up the velocity as much as he did in his debut last Friday when his fastball topped out at 99.1 mph.

Instead he averaged 96.3 mph and topped out at 98.3 mph, throwing 37 fastballs overall and inducing 16 swings but only one whiff according to Statcast.

Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Perez (39) reacts after the third inning of an MLB game against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

But using his mix of slider, changeup and curveball, Perez kept hitters off balance enough aside from Candelario’s 443-foot solo blast off a 94.9 mph fastball.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries to key players, the Marlins (23-21) remain in second place in the NL East.

Bryan De La Cruz continued to swing a hot bat, crushing a solo home run 402 feet to center to give the Marlins their first run in the bottom of the second. It was De La Cruz’s only hit of the game, but extended his career-high 12-game hitting streak.

The Nationals scored a pair of runs off Huascar Brazoban in the eighth to cut the Marlins’ lead to 4-3 on a double by Candelario and an RBI single by former Marlin Corey Dickerson. But Brazoban then induced an inning-ending double play from Keibert Ruiz.

Nick Fortes’ 2-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Marlins an insurance run. Dylan Floro picked up his fourth save of the season.