Eurozone emergency as another debt crisis looms

Emergency meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) are not a common affair, reserved for particularly acute crises.

The last took place in March 2020 as coronavirus swept across Europe, while others occurred during the eurozone crisis of the early 2010s.

An announcement of an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday morning, seen as a response to recent dramatic moves between Italian and German borrowing costs, suggested central bankers in the bloc are now worried about the spectre of a return to a European sovereign debt and banking crisis that struck a decade ago. It has put Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the ECB’s then president, on high alert to the danger.

Yet the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting largely failed to alleviate concerns. The ECB pledged to accelerate work on a new bond-buying plan to tackle surging borrowing costs in weaker eurozone economies.

Italian bond yields, which have surged in recent weeks as the economic storm clouds darken, reversed earlier declines, while the euro handed back some gains.

“The good news is [the ECB] is in the process of thinking of a backstop to prevent…rising yields in peripheral countries with high levels of debt,” says George Buckley, chief economist at Nomura.

“The bad news is that they are still thinking about it. It is not something they have ready to go.”

The central bank’s intervention was an attempt to stem a nascent debt crisis in Italy, and other weaker southern European countries, where the cost of borrowing has increased more in recent weeks than in wealthier northern counterparts.

Earlier this week, Italian bond yields breached 4pc for the first time since 2014, while the gap between Italian and German bond yields hit the widest levels since May 2020 as the crisis deepened. Germany is often seen as a benchmark.

Draghi has seen it all before. His “whatever it takes” speech in 2012 and creation of an emergency bond purchase scheme are widely considered to have saved the euro during the height of the eurozone’s last debt crisis.

Now, forced to observe from the sidelines, he will be conscious of the dangers that lie ahead. Last month, Draghi spoke about rising yields, which influence government borrowing costs, and warned that this time public debt levels are much higher than during the pre-eurozone crisis.

The Italian PM also cautioned he will not be able to come to Europe’s rescue, saying: “I am not a shield against any event: I am human to whom things happen”.

According to analyst estimates, the ECB could unleash around €200bn (£172bn) of extra firepower to buy bonds of struggling governments. However, experts think Wednesday’s announcement creates just as many questions as answers.

While rate-setters have said they will “apply flexibility” in the way the bank reinvests the proceeds of the bonds it accumulated during the pandemic, analysts argue the language is unclear. And despite ECB officials having recently said they are ready to devise new instruments as required, they have disappointed markets with a lack of detail including over timings.

Nomura’s Buckley says: “The ECB has not been very specific… they said they would use them “flexibly”, what does that mean?

“Are they going to direct the whole reinvestment to Italy and Spain, the peripheral countries, or a portion of them? We just don’t know.”

He adds: “It might take a bit of time to know what they have actually done or what they will do.”

Others insist Wednesday’s announcement is a step in the right direction. In a note, Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the ECB has “drawn a thin line in the sand”, adding: “We doubt that this will be enough to stem the selling pressure observed in recent weeks, but it is start.”

It expects the central bank’s plans to design a new bond buying scheme will result in markets pricing in a more aggressive interest rate hiking path, and help to reduce spreads - the gap between borrowing costs - between Italian and German bonds.

“In short, the presence of a [new bond-buying plan] means that the ECB has more room to raise rates without spreads widening excessively,” Vistesen said.

Still, the research house expects it will take a few days to see how markets digest the news, not to mention more details expected to come from the ECB.

The emergency meeting was called less than a week after the central bank’s normal rate-setting meeting, after which investors were left disappointed with the lack of detail over when or how the ECB would intervene in government bond markets.

For the Italian government, the ECB’s policy has become an increasing source of concern and frustration. Earlier this week, Francesco Giavazzi, Draghi’s adviser, said: “The ECB is raising rates to respond to the increase in inflation with the wrong instrument.

“We don’t have inflation from demand like in the US, but instead have inflation linked to gas prices.”

On Wednesday, the ECB governing council said: “The pandemic has left lasting vulnerabilities in the euro-area economy which are indeed contributing to the uneven transmission of the normalisation of our monetary policy across jurisdictions.”

Policymakers last week pledged to start increasing rates from the end of July, but it remains unclear when the central bank will make further announcements on the use of the new tool to curb market stress. Some economists have predicted the move might come in July alongside the rise in rates.

However, given its previous record, there are fears the ECB could take longer to introduce a new tool if more hawkish members of its governing council object.

During the last debt crisis, it took the ECB years to come up with a suitable response and even when Draghi took over and established his so-called OMT tool - an effective emergency bond purchase scheme - Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank at the time, fought against it in court.

While Wednesday’s announcement will buy the ECB some extra time, there remain many obstacles ahead.

Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank, told Reuters: “I see today’s statement as the bare minimum of what could be expected.”