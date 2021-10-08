Eurowag sets listing price below range as it makes London debut

LONDON (Reuters) -Czech trucking services firm Eurowag on Friday priced its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange below its previously stated price range.

Eurowag - which initially planned to float on Thursday - said the offer price had been set at 150 pence per share, below the guide price of 175 pence indicated earlier in the week which was already at the bottom of its stated range.

The company is offering 113 million shares to raise around 200 million euros ($230.90 million). The float values the company at 1.03 billion pounds, the company said.

Its shares are due to start trading at 0700 GMT, under the name Wag Payment Solutions.

The Prague-based company provides payment services and fleet management systems for trucks and joins a rush of companies floating on public markets.

Europe's initial public offering market had its strongest third quarter in a decade, though rising bond yields and talk of monetary policy easing has somewhat soured market sentiment.

The float comes amid growing focus on Europe's haulage industry in Britain, with a shortage of foreign drivers leading to major supply chain disruption and fuel shortages.

($1 = 0.8662 euros)

($1 = 0.7352 pounds)

