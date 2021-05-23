Eurovision Winners From Italy Asked For Drug Test Following Green Room Incident
Italian metal band Måneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, is under close scrutiny after their off-stage antics went viral during the grand final.
Footage shared widely on social media depicts the band drinking and celebrating at their table during the event, with lead singer Damiano David’s head briefly bent over the table. It’s been suggested that the singer may have been taking drugs, although David shut down any speculation at a press conference late on Saturday, following the group’s victory.
More from Variety
Eurovision: Italian Heavy Metal Band Måneskin Wins 65th Song Contest
Eurovision Semifinalist Eden Alene Is the Israel You Don't Know About (Guest Column)
“[Guitarist Thomas Raggi] broke a glass…I don’t use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don’t say that really. No cocaine, please, do not say that,” David told reporters.
On Sunday, the European Broadcasting Union, organizers of Eurovision, released a statement addressing the incident.
“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night,” said organizers.
“The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”
More to come.
Best of Variety
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.