Eurovision winner Loreen and singer Jessie J headline Manchester Pride

Jessie J and Loreen will be joined by "another big act" at this summer's Manchester Pride, organisers have said.

The Brit Awards nominee and the double Eurovision winner will headline two of the August event's four nights.

Chief executive Mark Fletcher said a third headliner and "a few surprises" would be revealed "over the coming months".

He added that the full line-up was a response to what "our communities" wanted to see at the festival.

Loreen took the Eurovision crown for Sweden for the second time in 2023, having previously won in 2012, while Jessie J has garnered an array of accolades across her glittering career, which began with her topping the BBC's Sound of 2011 poll.

A Manchester Pride representative said other performers who will be "joining the array of LGBTQ+ talent from Manchester" included Katy B, Chinchilla, BBC Radio 1's Dean McCullough, reigning Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson, Steps' Claire Richards and Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton.

They said the festival site would revolve around three performance spaces in Manchester's Gay Village - the Village Stage "which occupies an outdoor car park in the middle of the event site", the Alan Turing Stage in Sackville Gardens and the Indoor Arena, which would provide "a warehouse style clubbing experience".

Mr Fletcher said there would be "a huge variety of entertainment on offer this year", including a "host of classic Pride favourites, emerging artists, drag royalty and well-known performers spanning a whole range of genres".

"Each year we ask our communities what they'd like to see at the festival and I'm thrilled that we've been able to respond with this line-up," he said.

"Jessie J and Loreen are outstanding performers [and] it's brilliant to have them sharing the stage with local queer talent and supporting us as we continue to push the Pride movement forward."

He said what was "most important" was the "representation and visibility of the further marginalised LGBTQ+ people".

He added that the festival had achieved that "through co-curation with our communities" and "stage takeovers" by groups such as Trans Filth & Joy and Black Pride MCR, which would allow organisers to "deliver an event which is designed by our communities for our communities and allies to enjoy".

Manchester Pride takes place from 23 to 26 August.

