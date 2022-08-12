Eurovision Unveils UK Host City Shortlist Ahead Of 2023 Song Contest

Sam Ryder finished second for the UK in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in May (Photo: Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images)

Sam Ryder finished second for the UK in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in May (Photo: Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images)

The seven UK cities in the running to host Eurovision in 2023 have been confirmed.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield will now battle it out to stage next year’s Song Contest after being shortlisted by Eurovision organisers.

Prior to this, it had been reported that Aberdeen, Belfast,, Brighton, Bristol, Darlington and London, were all on the longlist.

The UK was invited to host the annual event last month after organisers ruled out the possibility of it being staged in Ukraine, who won this year’s Eurovision.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union conducted a “full assessment and feasibility study” with UA:PBC as to whether it could go ahead in Ukraine amid Russia’s on-going invasion.

However, it concluded that after “exploring all scenarios” with the network, they shared “their sadness and disappointment” it could not go ahead.

Both the Ukrainian state broadcaster UA: PBC and 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra voiced their “disappointment” at the decision, with the broadcaster claiming the EBU had “denied Ukraine the right to host Eurovision 2023”.

It was previously confirmed that UA: PBC will work with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the 2023 show, after the UK finished second in the 2022 Contest with entrant Sam Ryder’s song Space Man.

Ukraine will also automatically qualify for the final stage of the contest, along with the so-called “Big 5”, which are the countries that financially contribute the most towards the event (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May 2023.

