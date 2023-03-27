Eurovision: Ukrainian peace garden to be built in Liverpool

A Ukrainian peace garden designed to help give refugees "a sense of home" is being created in Liverpool.

The garden, which features plants native to Ukraine, is being built as the city prepares to host the Eurovision Song Content.

The city is staging the competition on behalf of Ukraine on 13 May.

Garden designer Peter Lloyd said he hoped the "sights and smells" of the "authentic" Ukrainian garden will help to provide "some comfort" for people.

"It is my hope that the garden will bring a little piece of Ukraine to Liverpool for all to appreciate," he said.

"Being in an outdoor space surrounded by plants is important to everyone's physical and mental wellbeing.

"I hope the garden provides some comfort to the Ukrainians during this difficult time and can be a reminder that there are better times ahead."

The garden, located on the Baltic Green in the city's Baltic Triangle area, also features two concrete chess tables and seating areas to create a place "away from the hustle and bustle".

Mr Lloyd, who created the sensory garden at The Walton Centre neurology hospital in Liverpool, said he had worked with Liverpool's Ukrainian community to ensure the space is authentic to Ukraine.

The garden, which is partly funded via crowdfunding, the Baltic Triangle Area CIC, the Big Help Project and Liverpool City Council, is set to open on 5 May.

