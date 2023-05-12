Eurovision: Ukraine's Zelensky should address contest, says Rishi Sunak

Volodymyr Zelensky met Rishi Sunak during a trip to Downing Street in February

Rishi Sunak is "disappointed" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been allowed to address this year's Eurovision, his spokesman says.

The organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), say it would breach its political impartiality.

But Downing Street said it would be "fitting" for Mr Zelensky to speak given Russia's invasion of his country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is also calling for the Ukrainian leader to be allowed to make a speech.

Ukraine was meant to be hosting this year's Eurovision, but it is taking place in Liverpool instead after Russia's invasion last year.

It has been reported that Mr Zelensky wanted to make a video appearance at the contest's final on Saturday, to an expected global audience of 160 million.

But in a statement on Thursday, the EBU said it had turned down a request from the Ukrainian president to address the event, despite his "laudable intentions".

"The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show, and governed by strict rules and principles," it added.

"As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event. This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest."

'Values and freedoms'

The EBU added that a Ukrainian design agency had been involved in designing artwork for the event, and 11 Ukrainian artists, including last year's winners Kalush Orchestra, will be performing.

However, Mr Sunak's spokesman questioned the decision on Friday, saying: "The values and freedoms that President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for are not political, they're fundamental".

The spokesman argued that Eurovision "themselves recognised that last year" by banning Russian artists from participating.

However, he added that the prime minister had no plans to intervene and ask broadcasters to change their mind.

Ukraine will be represented at this year's contest by Nigerian-Ukrainian pop duo TVORCHI

In statement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "It's vital that we all continue to keep the plight of the Ukrainian people front of mind as they stand up to Russian aggression on behalf of us all.

"Political and public solidarity remains essential as we continue to work to ensure we are doing all we can to support the Ukrainian people and especially their brave men and women in uniform.

"Eurovision is an expression of international unity and freedom, and President Zelensky should be able to address it as a great defender of both."

Russia ban

The EBU initially said it would allow Russia to participate in the 2022 final, following its invasion of Ukraine two months before it was due to be held in Italy.

But it then changed course within 24 hours, saying that allowing Russia to take part would "bring the competition into disrepute".

UA:PBC, Ukraine's public broadcaster, as well as those from Iceland, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, had called for Russia to be banned.

Boris Johnson, who was British prime minister during Russia's invasion and oversaw the UK's initial response, said "it would have been right to hear" from him during the final on Saturday.