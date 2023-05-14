Eurovision Song Contest final attracts biggest TV audience in history, says BBC

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool has become the most-watched grand final in history, the BBC has said.

The live broadcast saw an average of 9.9 million viewers and a peak of 11 million tune in to watch Swedish pop superstar Loreen make history and British entrant Mae Muller finish second-from-bottom, according to overnight ratings.

It has broken the previous ratings record which saw an average of 9.5 million people watch UK entry Blue compete in the competition in 2011 with the song I Can.

✨ The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final scores douze points for the BBC as it becomes the most watched Grand Final ever! The final saw a 5 minute peak of 11 million, average of 9.9 million and share of 63%. pic.twitter.com/Zcbk8MfOB3 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 14, 2023

Last year, 8.9 million people tuned in to watch British hopeful Sam Ryder win over the audience with his uplifting pop song Space Man, which placed second to Ukraine in the competition in Turin, Italy.

BBC director of unscripted Kate Phillips said: “What an incredible contest. It was unforgettable, unmissable event television on a scale never seen before delivered by the BBC to viewers across the UK and millions more watching around the world.

“Sweden took home the trophy in spectacular style and 2022 winners Ukraine were at the heart of the show. Liverpool welcomed the world’s biggest singing competition with open arms and embraced it beyond all of our expectations.

“The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become and truly underlines the theme behind this year’s contest, United by Music. We really hope we did Ukraine proud.”