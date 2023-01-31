Eurovision Song Contest 2023 slogan revealed

Megan Graye
·2 min read

It has been announced that the slogan for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be “United By Music”.

The forthcoming contest, which will take place in Liverpool in May, will display the new slogan alongside an array of beating hearts in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags.

The typeface of the slogan has been named “Penny Lane”, after the 1967 Beatles song, in a nod to the city’s cultural heritage.

Last year, Ukraine won the contest with Kalush Orchestra, and the UK came second with singer Sam Ryder.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UK took over hosting duties for this year, with Liverpool selected as the location for the contest.

Following the announcement, the BBC said that the new slogan “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”.

The branding, which will be rolled out across the city from April, is the result of a partnership between the UK’s Superunion agency and Ukraine’s creative studio Starlight Creative.

Sam Ryder performing at last year’s contest (AFP via Getty Images)
Sam Ryder performing at last year's contest (AFP via Getty Images)

“The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic,” said the BBC’s Martin Green, managing director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

“This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.”

(BBC/PA Wire)
(BBC/PA Wire)

Olena Martynova, CEO of Starlight Creative, said: “Creativity and music both have the power to unite and inspire.

“We are so proud to be part of the creative concept for such an important musical event when more than ever, we need to come together as a global community,” they added.

“For Starlight, it is an opportunity to represent Ukraine on an international stage, showcase our creative and musical ability, and create something that honours our strength and the power of unity.”

The song contest will take place at the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront.

