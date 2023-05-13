Eurovision: Russia Bombs Ukrainian City Of Ternopil, Hometown Of Singing Act Tvorchi Featured In Contest
The hometown of the Ukrainian act Tvorchi representing their country at Eurovision was bombed by Russia moments before they took the stage.
According to an Instagram post shared by the duo, the western city of Ukraine, Ternopil, was hit by missiles fired from Russia.
More from Deadline
Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Cameo In Star-Studded Opening Number At Eurovision Final
Eurovision 2023: And The Song Contest's Biggest Break Out Star Is... The Host
Eurovision 2023: Top Secret Star Will Join Interval Performance At Song Contest Grand Final Tonight
“Ternopil is the name of our hometown, which was bombed by Russia while we sang on the Eurovision stage about our steel hearts, indomitability and will,” read the message shared by Tvorchi.
Tvorchi continued, “Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace! GLORY TO UKRAINE!”
According to BBC, the chief of the regional state administration Volodymyr Trush, confirmed there were two people injured in the attack.
The British ambassador to Ukraine shared a message on Twitter saying, “Meanwhile, this #Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack. Reminder that the reason why [Ukraine] could not host this event is because [Russia] continues to invade and the people of [Ukraine] live in continuing danger.
Meanwhile, this #Eurovision night Ukraine is under another Russian missile attack. Reminder that the reason why 🇺🇦 could not host this event is because 🇷🇺 continues to invade and the people of 🇺🇦 live in continuing danger.
— Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) May 13, 2023
Following Tvorchi’s performance, Simmons congratulated the group saying, “Tvorchi def win the prize for graphics. The staging was brilliant. And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by [Russian] missiles this eve.”
Tvorchi 🇺🇦 def win the prize for graphics. The staging was brilliant. And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by 🇷🇺 missiles this eve.
— Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) May 13, 2023
Watch Tvorchi’s performance at Eurovision 2023 in the video posted below.
Best of Deadline
WGA Strike: 'On Call','The Chi', 'FBI: Most Wanted', 'Pretty Little Liars' Sequel, 'Power Book II: Ghost,' 'Daredevil,' 'Billions' Among Latest Shows Shut Down By Scribes; See Full List - Update
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.