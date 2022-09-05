Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder says album is a dream coming to fruition

Sam Ryder rose to fame after he came second behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder said another dream was "coming to fruition" as he announced his album release date.

The Essex singer came second behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

His success with pop song Space Man gave the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

He said: "This year for myself and our team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nY908VTBPos

The singer, who has just released the single Somebody, said the album would be released on 18 November.

Ryder has also just spent the weekend singing with Queen at the Wembley Stadium memorial concert for the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins.

His tour in 2023 will see him play across the UK, including in London, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Ryder's Eurovision success with pop song Space Man gave the UK its best result in more than 20 years

Ryder found fame covering hits on TikTok during lockdown and gained more than 12 million followers, and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun's Gonna Rise, in 2021.

He was selected to compete for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest by the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which counts Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

His performance at the competition in Turin, Italy, in May won over the audience and topped the national jury vote with 283 points.

Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 could not be held in the war-torn country despite Kalush Orchestra winning this year's competition.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have been shortlisted to stage the event in May.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk