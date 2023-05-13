Eurovision: Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance playing the piano during the opening performance of Eurovision.

She played a pre-recorded instrumental piece, created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, recorded in Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room earlier this month.

She wore a blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings belonging to the late Queen.

The 10-second clip appeared in a performance by last year's winners Kalush Orchestra.

That performance also included contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings and Joss Stone.

The opening Eurovision film showed Kalush Orchestra performing their winning entry Stefania, from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv.

The princess, who has grade three piano and grade five theory, previously accompanied pop star Tom Walker on piano while he sang his previously unheard Christmas song For Those Who Can't Be Here during a 2021 carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which was broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve that year, paid tribute to the work of "inspirational" people who served their communities during the pandemic.