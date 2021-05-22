Eurovision: Official running order for tonight’s final revealed
The running order for the Eurovision final has been revealed.
With two semi-finals done and dusted, fans are only hours away from the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand finale, which will air tonight at 8.00pm on BBC One (22 May).
The official running order of this evening’s ceremony has now been announced.
Cyprus contestant Elena Tsagrinou will open the show, while San Marino’s entry by Senhit featuring international superstar Flo Rida will conclude it.
There are 26 acts in total. It is generally considered more fortuitous to perform in the second half of the show since it is closer to the voting procedure and therefore those acts are more fresh in the memory.
The UK’s James Newman is slated to perform his song “Embers” in ninth place.
As noted by Digital Spy, the one position that has never resulted in a win – nicknamed the “death slot” – is second in the running list. This year, Albania’s Anxhela Peristeri has got stuck with the seemingly unlucky spot.
See the full running order below:
Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou
Albania: Anxhela Peristeri
Israel: Eden Alene,
Belgium: Hooverphonic
Russia: Manizha
Malta: Destiny
Portugal: The Black Mamba
Serbia: Hurricane
United Kingdom: James Newman
Greece: Stefania
Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears
Iceland: Daði og Gagnamagnið
Spain: Blas Cantó
Moldova: Natalia Gordienko
Germany: Jendrik
Finland: Blind Channel
Bulgaria: VICTORIA
Lithuania: The Roop
Ukraine: Go_A
France: Barbara Pravi
Azerbaijan: Efendi
Norway: TIX
The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy
Italy: Måneskin
Sweden: Tusse
San Marino: Senhit featuring Flo Rida
