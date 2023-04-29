Eurovision is more than kitsch. It’s about what it means to be European

1190579850 - Radio Times

Next month’s Eurovision Song Contest is going to be historic. I can’t oversell it. To recap: the 2022 winner was Ukraine, but it can’t play host because it has been invaded by Russia. So, the UK, which placed second after many years of humiliation, has stepped in to stage the world’s largest music event – in Liverpool, home of the Beatles, just one week after the Coronation of King Charles III.

We should all be gripped by Eurovision fever. But for many Brits, the show remains an afterthought; camp nonsense, foreigners on stilts. As a fan, I can assure you that’s a big part of the appeal: there’s nothing wrong with tuning in to laugh at Israeli chicken impersonators or sinister goatherds from Moldova.

But this year’s partnership of Britain and Ukraine points to something deeper. Technically, Eurovision’s rules bar politics, yet it has always been political – a lyrical expression of evolving European identity. What you’re watching from the sofa on the night is the spectacle of a continent trying to make sense of itself.

The first contest, broadcast on May 24, 1956, featured the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Italy and the victorious hosts Switzerland (but not the UK, which joined three years later). Inspired by the Sanremo music festival in Italy, it was the brainchild of the European Broadcasting Union, which now includes members in the Middle East and associate members from as far away as Australia. But in these early years, Eurovision’s identity was decidedly West European. Just Yugoslavia competed from the communist bloc; Israel first participated in 1973, Turkey in 1975 and Morocco, for one year only, in 1980.

The signature style of music is schlager (German for “hit”): rom-pom-pom tunes, cheerful or sentimental, that the Brits dismiss as “cheese”. Well, we used to be rather good at it, winning the contest five times – most recently in 1997 – and sending serious acts such as Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton-John and the New Seekers. The title of Lulu’s 1969 winner, Boom Bang-a-Bang showed we had our finger on the pulse: all entrants were encouraged to sing in their own language – indeed, from 1977 to 1999, it was obligatory – thus many songs used nonsense lyrics that required no translation, all “La-la-la” and “Ding-a-dong”.

Good choreography helped, too. In 1981, we submitted Bucks Fizz with Making Your Mind Up (now simply The Fizz, the band will be performing in Liverpool on the eve of this year’s grand final at Bongo’s Bingo, along with Katrina, formerly of 1997 Eurovision champions Katrina and the Waves). One of the bandmates, Mike Nolan, recalls that when they arrived in Dublin and saw the other acts, “I was absolutely convinced we were going to win.” But “after a week of rehearsals [the rival songs] started to grow on me” and doubt crept in. On the night, the UK placed first – and Nolan knows why. “Making Your Mind Up wasn’t a great song, but what helped was the routine that went along with it.” Halfway through, the boys tore off the girls’ skirts to reveal miniskirts underneath.

He now thinks “it should be called the Eurovision Entertainment Contest” because the music is just one part of the winning formula. When people vote for an entrant, they say it’s “‘well staged’ or ‘I like the colours’… I ask them, ‘What did you think of the song?’ And they say, ‘I didn’t really listen to it!’”

From the 1990s onwards, the language barrier only grew higher. Communism fell and East Europe giddily signed up to Eurovision, stretching the definition of Europe all the way to Azerbaijan on the boundary with Asia. The late, great Terry Wogan – host for 35 years – detected “a certain disenfranchisement” among older hands, because the new kids on the block kept voting for each other and brought an earnestness at odds with the contest’s kitsch image. For many of us Brits, Wogan’s commentary was the highlight of Eurovision. He’d warn you if the coming act was boring or prescribe a “stiff drink”. “The next song is called Bloody Mary,” he once advised. “That reminds me, I haven’t touched a drop yet.”

In 2008, Graham Norton picked up the baton admirably. In Vienna, 2015, he told viewers: “It’s a grey, damp night outside, so there is a slight smell of wet dog in the arena.”

“To us, it’s a novelty,” explains the Telegraph’s own Fraser Nelson – a Eurovision devotee. “We’ve always felt that our music has world appeal, so we don’t need the benediction of Eurovision.” Other countries mount a serious, televised talent search with popular voting that stretches over weeks. This year’s UK act was internally chosen by the BBC, an organisation which apparently regards schlager, regrets Fraser, as “déclassé or lowbrow”.

In the past, we’ve often made the mistake of trying to second-guess the Eurovision jurors, sending acts that are a parody of what we think Eurovision is about. Perhaps the lowest point in British Eurovision history – if not the history of music itself – was Scooch’s 2007 UK entry Flying the Flag, an air-steward fetish number that featured the toe-curling innuendo “Would you like something to suck on for landing, sir?”

British dismissiveness of Eurovision runs parallel with our ideas about the EU: that it’s silly, it doesn’t appreciate us and, crucially, after inviting mass migration from the east, it has got too big. Dr Paul Jordan, a well-known commentator of the contest known as Dr Eurovision, goes one step further, arguing that “our attitudes towards Eastern Europe have been driven and shaped by the contest” fuelling “this whole idea of Us and Them”.

We rarely try to get inside the mindset of our recently liberated neighbours to figure out, for example, what Poland was saying with its bizarre 2014 entry We Are Slavic, starring several girls in traditional costumes, churning butter so suggestively that it earned the UK headline “Eurovision Porn Contest”.

As Dr Jordan argues in his PhD thesis (yes, some people write PhDs on Eurovision; get over it) what we’re witnessing is globalisation in action. Countries use Eurovision to declare their independence from their past – often as a desperately poor state, dominated by Russia – and to advertise a new commitment to West-facing values of “universality and inclusivity”.

That’s one reason why, on the night, you’ll see a ton of rainbow flags. But if the Pride-ification of Eurovision means liberation to some, it spells decadence to others, exposing faultlines in the new Europe. When the show was won for Austria in 2014 by Conchita Wurst, a bearded lady, politicians from Russia – which only a few years before had enthusiastically hosted Eurovision – denounced the victor as “a slight on humanity” and evidence of the continent’s “suicide”. Curiously, Russian televoters had ranked Wurst as their third favourite act.

The nomination of Dana International, a transsexual, to represent Israel in 1998 likewise sparked furious debate between those who think the Jewish state should be religious and conservative and those who want it secular and open. When, in 2012, Eurovision was hosted by Azerbaijan – a Muslim nation where police officers had been accused of beating up two pop stars for insulting the president’s late mother – Iran withdrew its ambassador in disgust. The government felt obliged to reassure the world: “We are hosting a song contest, not a gay parade.”

Eurovision is simultaneously a theatre of the modern and the reactionary. Data crunching suggests that right-wing Europeans who watch the show lean towards acts that express ethnic custom – even if those customs belong to another nation, and even if they are a bit odd. Balalaikas and Serbian bagpipes might have had Wogan reaching for the Scotch, but many viewers enjoy what one academic paper calls “a nostalgic defence of cultural traditions against the homogenising and modernising push coming from the (international) elite”.

Hence in 2017, Portugal became the first winner in a decade to sing exclusively in their own language. Accompanied only by piano and strings, Amar Pelos Dois was widely hailed as “authentic” – in other words, it didn’t sound American and wasn’t packed with liberal cues.

As Dr Jordan notes, to retain a competitive advantage in a globalised world, smaller nations do well to brand themselves as distinctive or appealing. That’s how Ukraine came to be in Eurovision in the first place. In 2002, a public relations company called CFC Consulting persuaded Ukrainian ministers that participation could help the nation define itself by something other than corruption or Chernobyl – and its victorious 2004 entry lifted hearts (and other parts) with a scantily-clad act that Wogan dubbed “Xena: Warrior Princess”. Come their second win, in 2016, the branding had become grimly political; the Ukrainian song this time was about the Second World War in Crimea, and only slipped by the Eurovision censors on the grounds that its subject was historical.

Russia cynically tried to send a disabled entrant, Yulia Samoylova, to Kiev in 2017; she was turned back because she had visited occupied Crimea, and thus we were treated to the unedifying spectacle of a woman in a wheelchair being barred from a contest that celebrates inclusion. Two years later in Tel Aviv, Ukraine initially chose to represent them a woman called Maruv, from the Russian-speaking end of the country. After she was asked to agree not to perform any gigs in Russia before the show, she refused – and withdrew from the competition. Her replacement act followed suit, so Ukraine sent no one.

Today, Ukraine is united and Russia is a pariah. Eurovision has banned Moscow – “the first time we’ve seen [organisers] enforcing their values,” says Dr Jordan. “That’s probably a good thing.”

Indeed, this year’s contest feels like peak Eurovision, because it pulls together its anxieties and ideals into a contest among 37 countries, whittled down to 26 for the final, that promises to be a unifying statement of opposition to Vladimir Putin. Just as Britain’s support for Ukraine has reintegrated us post-Brexit into European politics, so picking Sam Ryder to represent us last year – with a darn good song for a change – suggests we’ve rediscovered some of our musical Europeanness, too.

And what ultimately matters isn’t the politics but the music. As Dr Jordan says: “I really don’t believe your average grandmother in Moldova is thinking about Brexit on a Saturday night.” The best predictor of a song’s success has nothing to do with geopolitics and more to do with how often it is streamed and whether it charts in the weeks ahead. On that basis, this year’s strongest contenders are likely to be Sweden, with Tattoo, Norway’s Queen of Kings, Italy’s Due Vite and Finland’s Cha Cha Cha.

As for us, Britain’s I Wrote a Song by Mae Muller is polling respectably. Muller once said: “I hate this country.” She meant she hates the Government, but it isn’t the best bit of national branding. We can only hope that, on the night, it gets lost in translation.

Euro Stars: our critic’s top Eurovision picks

La Zarra, France

In its sensual opening bars, Évidemment appears to be going full Edith Piaf. A cabaret chanteuse in a cocked hat recounts how she hurts all over: in her heart, eyes, hands and… her kidneys (which, to be fair, sounds much better in French). Then the beat kicks in and the track morphs into an old-school slice of Eurodisco with swirling strings and plenty of oh-la-la!

Käärijä, Finland

Among the more bizarre entries, this Finnish drinking song sounds like someone knocked down the walls between a rowdy Bierkeller and a transgressive nightclub, mixing industrial metal with a cheery singalong schalger chorus. In Cha Cha Cha, rapper Käärijä shouts about the joys of getting blind drunk. Which, of course, is the best way to watch the show.

Tvorchi, Ukraine

In stark contrast to 2022 winners, patriotic folk rappers Kalush Orchestra, this year’s Ukrainian entry Heart of Steel presents the nation as sophisticated, modern and multicultural. A suave electropop duo sing (mainly in English) about defiance amid slabs of synth and drums.

Loreen, Sweden

The 39-year-old Swedish-Moroccan singer won in 2012 with dance anthem Euphoria and is a firm favourite to do the double. Tattoo builds from soft electro-ballad to dramatic belter with a cute hook and sky-high chorus. Simple and direct, with a huge vocal, it’s the one to beat.

Mae Muller, UK

Brought to us by the management team behind Sam Ryder, Muller’s I Wrote a Song is a sleek, efficient revenge ballad that sounds machine-built for the pop charts. Though catchy and confident, it may lack the grand-standing vocal and left-field kookiness to triumph.

Neil McCormick

The Eurovision Song Contest final is on BBC One at 8pm on May 13