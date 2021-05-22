Eurovision: Graham Norton’s best jokes at tonight’s grand final
Laughs are all but guaranteed at tonight’s Eurovision Song Contest with Graham Norton returning as the UK’s host.
This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam, Netherlands (22 May). Viewers in the UK are able to tune into the live broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.
Norton will serve as commentator for BBC’s coverage, and with a reputation for cutting comments and quick-witted quips, there is sure to be some meme-worthy remarks made tonight.
Meanwhile, Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.
Here’s a running list of Norton’s best gags this evening, to be updated throughout the night.
“That is Flo Rida, the multi-billion selling rapper. I don’t know why he’s here.”
“Now this is the annoying bit, where I speak English over someone else speaking English but our voting procedure is a little different.”
Speaking about Cyprus’s opening performance titled “El Diablo”: “I love it. The Orthodox church of Cyprus are less keen.”
Speaking about Israel’s performance by Eden Alene, Norton quipped: “By the way, if you do have a lockdown puppy and you’re trying to train it, I should warn you that she is going to attempt the highest note ever performed at Eurovision”, and post-performance, remarked: “My nose is bleeding so I think she achieved it.”
Referencing Serbian delegates, Hurricane, Norton joked about the trio’s performance: “Less Destiny’s Child. More Destiny’s Inappropriate Aunt.”
The presenter had some strong words to say about Germany’s performance: “This is Marmite if everyone hated Marmite.”
“Maybe it’ll grow on me like mould on a bathroom ceiling...”
Speaking about the “dancing hand” in Germany’s bizarre performance, Norton said the giant styrofoam costume would likely end up in a car-park, lying in a puddle after the event.
In the voting process, Norton joked about the “hooves” of Poland’s representative who wore a zebra print turtleneck complete with full-length gloves.
“Albania: home of the bush and the statue,” said Norton about the backdrop behind the country’s representative during the vote.
Joking about the UK and the other countries who have not yet received any votes, Norton quipped: “We’re in company, not good company, but we’re in it.”
“Oh my goodness,” Norton remarked upon seeing Amanda Holden’s elaborate and feathery outfit
