Eurovision: Flo Rida confirmed to perform live in Rotterdam with San Marino’s Senhit

Eurovision week is upon us and all eyes are on San Marino and their rather unexpected guest star, Flo Rida.

After months of rumours, the country’s 2021 entry Senhit confirmed that the rapper would be performing with her live in the semi-finals.

“Now that u are here @official_flo ... let's do this Flag of San Marino Fire,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her with Flo Rida in Rotterdam, where Eurovision is taking place this year.

Flo Rida has achieved five No 1 singles in the UK, including “Right Round” with Ke$ha, “Good Feeling”, “Club Can’t Handle Me” ft David Guetta, and “Troublemaker” with Olly Murs.

After a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EuroVision Song Contest returns on Saturday (22 May) with 26 artists representing their country in the grand final. You can find all the acts competing here .

In order to reach the final, acts must first get through the semi-final stage, and Senhit – with her track “Adrenalina” – is among the favourites.

Senhit previously represented the country in 2011 and was due to perform for San Marino at last year’s cancelled event.

Setting San Marino apart this year is the surprise addition of US rapper Flo Rida to the track.

The “Wild Ones” rapper appears on the official recorded version of “Adrenalina”, and has now been confirmed to appear at the semi-final.

While having an American musician perform at Eurovision may seem unusual, the competition does not have nationality rules preventing people from representing countries other than their own. Senhit herself was born in Italy, but represents San Marino.

The Eurovision Song Contest airs on Saturday 22nd May at 8pm on BBC One.

