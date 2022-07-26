Eurovision fans delighted that UK will host contest for the first time since 1998

Seren Morris
·3 min read
Eurovision fans delighted that UK will host contest for the first time since 1998

Eurovision 2023 will be hosted in the UK–and fans could not be more excited.

Although this will be the ninth time the UK has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, it’s the first time since 1998.

Next year will be the first chance many young fans will have to attend the annual song contest in person without having to travel internationally.

And while many details are still up in the air, such as which city will host and who will present the show, Eurovision fans have been quick to make their feelings clear.

Fans of the song contest already have strong opinions on who should–and shouldn’t–present the competition.

Jack Remmington said: “ALISON HAMMOND TO PRESENT EUROVISION 2023”

Ellen C Scott is hoping for a Love Island-Eurovision crossover: “We must get Ekin-Su HEAVILY involved in Eurovision. Competing, hosting, I don’t care how.”

Sean Bernard said: “They need to deploy the army to stop James Corden getting anywhere near Eurovision.”

As cities across the UK are bidding to be the host, some left-field suggestions are also being thrown around.

Supermarket chain Aldi jokingly volunteered itself, saying: “nominating the middle aisle as host.”

Others joked about the logistics of the UK hosting, following Brexit and the airport chaos we’ve seen this summer.

Tiernan Douieb said: “Great that the UK is going to host Eurovision next year. That’ll definitely ensure our entry wins, mainly because all the other acts will have to spend the duration of the show stuck in passport queues at the airport.”

Matthew Highton said: “Looking forward to Eurovision starting four days late next year to allow everyone competing to get through border control.”

The UK will host the Eurovision song contest after Sam Ryder came second in this year’s competition, which took place in May.

Usually, the winner’s home country will host the following year’s contest, but Ukraine is unable to host amid the conflict in the country.

However, Ukraine will be celebrated throughout the show, organisers have said.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Eurovision moments - In pictures

Swedish pop group Abba performs their song Waterloo during the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest (AFP/Getty Images)
Swedish pop group Abba performs their song Waterloo during the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest (AFP/Getty Images)
1981 Eurovision Song Contest winners Bucks Fizz (Getty Images)
1981 Eurovision Song Contest winners Bucks Fizz (Getty Images)
Jedward from Ireland perform in the grand finale of the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest 2011 (Getty Images)
Jedward from Ireland perform in the grand finale of the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest 2011 (Getty Images)
Cliff Richard in a display of enthusiasm outside the Royal Albert Hall, London ahead of the 1967 Eurovision song contest (Getty Images)
Cliff Richard in a display of enthusiasm outside the Royal Albert Hall, London ahead of the 1967 Eurovision song contest (Getty Images)
Lucie Jones performing the UK's 2017 Eurovision entry 'Never Give Up on You' (PA )
Lucie Jones performing the UK's 2017 Eurovision entry 'Never Give Up on You' (PA )
Glasgow born pop singer Lulu (Marie MacDonald McLaughlin Lawrie) performs 'Boom Bang-A-Bang', the British entry at the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest in Madrid (Getty Images)
Glasgow born pop singer Lulu (Marie MacDonald McLaughlin Lawrie) performs 'Boom Bang-A-Bang', the British entry at the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest in Madrid (Getty Images)
Finland's Lordi performs the song 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' during the 2006 Eurovision final song contest (AFP/Getty Images)
Finland's Lordi performs the song 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' during the 2006 Eurovision final song contest (AFP/Getty Images)
Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during the grand final of the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest (Getty Images)
Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during the grand final of the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest (Getty Images)
Pop group Jemini of United Kingdom - the 2003 entry for the Eurovision song contest (AFP/Getty Images)
Pop group Jemini of United Kingdom - the 2003 entry for the Eurovision song contest (AFP/Getty Images)
British singer Sandie Shaw receiving the winning trophy for the 2967 Eurovision song contest (Getty Images)
British singer Sandie Shaw receiving the winning trophy for the 2967 Eurovision song contest (Getty Images)
Scooch - United Kingdom's entry to the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest (AFP/Getty Images)
Scooch - United Kingdom's entry to the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest (AFP/Getty Images)
