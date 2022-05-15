Eurovision Fans Can't Get Over Just How Well The UK Did After Sam Ryder's Success

Sam Ryder during his Eurovision performance (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images)

Sam Ryder has scored the UK’s best Eurovision result in 24 years, and fans cannot get over it.

The singer finished second on the leaderboard after performing his song Space Man at the Song Contest held in Turin, Italy, on Saturday night.

It proved to be a remarkable reversal of fortunes following last year’s dreaded nul points, and is the highest the UK has placed since 1998, when Imaani’s Where Are You? finished just behind Israel’s Dana International, who won with her song Diva.

The United Kingdom had led the vote for most of Saturday night’s results after Sam’s performance came out on top of the jury vote.

However, the public overwhelmingly backed Ukraine, who won the competition with 631 points on the leaderboard, with the UK securing 466 points.

On social media, people revelled in our country finally doing well in the contest again:

The UK right now watching each country give us 12 points #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/1gSP0W2Pve — Jono Read (@jonoread) May 14, 2022

FRANCE GAVE THE UK 12 POINTS? WHAT IS HAPPENING?! IS EVERYONE OK? #Eurovision — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 14, 2022

the brits chanting ‘we got points’ is the most british thing that has happened this year #Eurovision — MJ’s Thoughts (@markjamel) May 14, 2022

The UK and Spain going from bottom three last year to top three #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/eBd2Ve7ebv — Aniq (@aniqrahman) May 14, 2022

SECOND PLACE! This is an incredible moment, no time to be too disappointed. @SamRyderMusic did himself and everyone SO damn proud. Look what can happen when the UK gets it right! Onto 2023!! Congratulations Sam 💜 #Eurovision — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) May 14, 2022

The UK went from receiving the worst score in #Eurovision history to finishing 2nd. Spain went from receiving 0 televote points to finishing 3rd. Spanish and British fans should be nothing short of ecstatic. #ESC2022 — William Carter (@EscAerial) May 14, 2022

Three cheers for Sam Ryder what a fantastic result for #UK@bbceurovision#Eurovision2022#eurovision @ — Katrina from Katrina & The Waves (@KatrinasWeb) May 14, 2022

OMG IS THIS WHAT DOING WELL IN FOOTBALL FEELS LIKE?! IM SHAKING SCREAMING THROWING UP #EUROVISION#UK — Derek du Preez 🏳️‍🌈 (@Derek_duPreez) May 14, 2022

Wtaf is happening #Eurovision — Judy in da Richmond (@Judyinrichmond) May 14, 2022

I love the fact that WHAT IS HAPPENING is trending because the whole of the UK is collectively losing their minds about us not being complete pariahs in #Eurovision — The Rock Fairy 🤘🏻🧚🏻‍♀️ (@TheRockFairyHQ) May 14, 2022

nothing has united the uk rn as much as our collective confusion over topping the leaderboard #Eurovision — flo (@aheroicflirt) May 14, 2022

i cannot believe this



we came second



SECOND



in Eurovision



the best result for the uk since 1998. the first top 3 since 2002. the first left hand side since 2011.



sam ryder, thank you SO much! — liv (@liv_liv_liv__) May 14, 2022

Omg UK 2nd place in the 21st century?!?!?! #eurovisionpic.twitter.com/RrivgAyZPT — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) May 14, 2022

People across the UK seeing Europe like us #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/bM1CRbnNHS — Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) May 14, 2022

The whole of the UK right now #Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/25eJqn8o8f — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) May 14, 2022

UK at the top of the leader board and France has just given us douze points. What’s happening?! #Eurovision — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 14, 2022

OMG IS THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENING 😭 124 points and counting 😭 YES #teamSPACEMAN🧑‍🚀 #Eurovision — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 | 👩‍🚀#teamSPACEMAN (@bbceurovision) May 14, 2022

Following the result, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “incredibly proud” of Sam Ryder and how “he brilliantly represented the UK”.

