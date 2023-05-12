Eurovision entrants abandon the cheesy key-change song finale for the first time

Mae Muller - Phil Noble/Reuters

The bright lights, outlandish costumes and snarky commentary will presumably all be present and correct on Saturday night in Liverpool.

But the more musically attuned Eurovision enthusiasts may notice a disturbing absence.

Organisers have announced that for the first time in the contest’s history this year’s final will feature no example of that beloved pop staple, the key change.

Once a staple of Eurovision classics, the musical flourish has seen its fortune wane in recent years as more entrants strive for a less cheesy tone.

Nevertheless 10 years ago, in the Malmo contest, 13 of the 39 competing entries featured a key change.

Indeed, such was the taste for them among the voting public that these comprised three of the top five on the grand final scoreboard, with Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Russia's entrants all opting for the modulation.

In Lisbon five years later, just three songs with key changes made it into the line-up of 43 participants, with only one making it into the top 10: Higher Ground by Denmark’s Rasmussen.

In 2022 it was still Denmark persisting alongside its Scandinavian neighbour Finland. But now even they have dropped the device.

Organisers have now confirmed that this year will feature none.

Ukraine entrant Tvorchia - Aaron Chown/PA

“The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has 37 tunes competing for the trophy in Liverpool,” said a statement on the website.

“But that beloved pop gimmick of so many Eurovision classics – the almighty key change – does not appear in any of them.”

It marks the first time in 67 years.

The news came as it was revealed that 2022’s runner-up, the British entrant Sam Ryder, will perform alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor during the grand final.

The 33-year-old singer, who came second in Turin with his track Space Man, will take to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday evening to perform his new single Mountain.

The track features lyrics partly inspired by the struggle of the Ukrainian people and calls on listeners to remember they are "an unstoppable force of nature".

Meanwhile the Ukrainian creative director of Eurovision has said the grand final will showcase “a new generation of Ukraine" with reigning champions Kalush Orchestra being a “symbol” of its “optimistic” future.

German Nenov, 33, from Odesa in southern Ukraine, said: “The show is going to have folk elements but in a new way because Ukraine is a progressive country and has huge potential.”

He said there was a clear contrast between the contest in Liverpool and the reality of life in Ukraine amid the war.

“The Russians have been actively bombing big cities with missiles,” he said, adding that his family is there and he is “very much worried about them”.

There were fears that pro-Russian hackers might disrupt both the live broadcast from Liverpool or the public vote.

Ministers reportedly believe the competition could become a new digital front in the Ukraine war and have called in experts from the National Cyber Security Centre to try to prevent any foul play.

“The biggest worry is that the voting system is hacked like it was last year,” a Whitehall official told The Times.

The contest is also taking place in the teeth of another rail strike.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef which represents train drivers, said on Friday that it was merely a “coincidence” that trains were grinding to a halt on the weekend of the long-awaited Liverpool event.

During a heated exchange with Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: “Strangely enough, I don’t really watch Eurovision, I didn’t know they had semi-finals,” he said, adding that “if we were targeting Eurovision we would have done Friday, Saturday and Sunday”.