Eurovision: UK could host 2023 event, organisers say

The UK's Sam Ryder was recently pictured in a pink Kalush Orchestra hat, in a nod to this year's Ukrainian winners

The BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union "to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest" in the UK.

The show's organisers have concluded, after a "full assessment and feasibility study", that next year's event cannot be held in the winning country, Ukraine.

This is because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion.

Sam Ryder came second for the UK, the country's best result since 1998.

Ryder topped the jury vote in Turin in May, but rap-folk band Kalush Orchestra, who were given special permission to leave the war-torn country to compete, soared to first place with 631 points in a symbolic show of public support.

Traditionally, the winning country is asked to host the following year's contest.

'Ukraine win will be reflected'

The EBU said in a statement it had conducted the study with Ukrainian state broadcaster UA:PBC and external specialists, amid the conflict, but that the "security and operational guarantees" required to host the event cannot be fulfilled in the war-torn country.

The organisation thanked the winning nation's broadcaster for its "wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios" and said it shared in "their sadness and disappointment", adding it would continue to support them.

"As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year's runner-up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom," the statement read.

"It is our full intention that Ukraine's win will be reflected in next year's shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts."

A BBC spokesman added: "We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren't a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest."

Downing Street welcomed the possibility of the UK hosting Eurovision if Ukraine cannot, pledging to ensure it would "overwhelmingly reflects Ukraine's rich culture, heritage and creativity".

"Ukraine's victory... was richly deserved and as the rightful winner the government's firm wish has been to see next year's contest hosted there," said a government spokesperson.

"If the EBU decides the competition can't go ahead in Ukraine, we would of course welcome the opportunity to work closely with Ukraine and the BBC to host it here in the UK."

They added the government was also committed to "building on the ongoing partnership between our two countries".

Ukraine winners' plea

Asked if the government would help the BBC with the costs, the spokesman said "we're slightly getting ahead of ourselves in terms of the process".

Kalush Orchestra ended their performance in Turin last month with a plea: "Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now."

They went on to sell their trophy for $900,000 (£712,000; €838,000) to raise money for the war effort.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Eurovision organisers to ban them from competing.