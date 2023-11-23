Eurovision 2024: Organisers confirm tickets to go on sale

Eurovision Song Contest organisers have confirmed that tickets for next year's event will go on sale soon.

The tickets will be for the 68th annual event's semi-finals and final.

Every year, Eurovision brings together a wealth of musicians from across Europe.

For UK viewers, the event provides an opportunity to enjoy Graham Norton's quick-witted commentary to offset the country's typically low rankings.

The BBC previously confirmed that the search for the UK act and song had taken place in the summer. Lee Smithurst, executive producer at BBC Studios, and Will Wilkin, commissioning executive for BBC Music, led the search. The broadcaster hinted in October that an announcement would be coming "in due course".

As with previous years, Eurovision 2024 will likely provide ballads, dance troupes, and a hint of European kitsch during a night of captivating performances.

Although it is still six months away, here's everything we know about the musical extravaganza so far.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The Eurovision Song Contest normally takes place across multiple days, with artists competing in the two semi-finals and the grand final.

Next year's first semi-final will take place on Tuesday, May 7, with the second being held on Thursday, May 9.

The grand final will be on Saturday, May 11.

Where will Eurovision 2024 take place?

Given that the 2023 winner was Swedish singer Loreen with the song "Tattoo," next year's contest will be held in Sweden.

Organisers have decided that the host city will be Malmö, Sweden's third-largest city. It will be the third time that the coastal city in the south of Sweden has hosted the competition.

Organisers selected the city after evaluating its venue facilities and accommodation availability. This was due to the influx of thousands of visitors who flock to Eurovision's host city.

Sweden has won the song contest an impressive seven times, with the pop supergroup Abba being the country's most notable entry. It previously hosted the contest in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), in Malmö (1992, 2013) and once in Gothenburg (1985).

Story continues

Executive supervisor of Eurovision Martin Osterdahl said of the decision to hold the event in Malmö again: “Malmö holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 — following Loreen’s last win.

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city, which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

When will Eurovision 2024 tickets go on sale?

Eurovision organisers have confirmed that tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, November 28 and will be sold through Ticketmaster.

Prices for the various Eurovision events will start from 145 Swedish krona, which is around £11.

Fans will also have three chances to see the grand final, as there are two rehearsal previews before the live show. Tickets will cost up to 3,795 krona, about £280.

More information is available here about the nine Eurovision live shows and how to buy tickets.

How to watch Eurovision 2024 live

All three live programmes — both semi-finals and the grand final — will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024.

The BBC has said that its overall coverage of Eurovision across TV, radio, and online in 2023 increased by 55 per cent since 2022, reaching 29.8 million people.

What rules could be changed for Eurovision 2024?

The first Eurovision Song Contest Workshop took place at the Meistersaal, in Berlin, Germany, on September 12, 2023.

During the workshop, various potential rule changes were discussed.

A new draw

First and foremost, a draw could be introduced to determine which semi-final each participating country will be assigned to during the event

The allocation process will involve grouping semi-finalists into different sets, taking into account past voting trends.

The purpose of this is to minimise the likelihood of “bloc voting”, where groups of countries tend to vote in the same direction. It would also aim to increase suspense during the semi-finals.

The move would determine in which semi-final the automatic qualifiers, including the host country Sweden and the “Big Five” countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), would participate. The draw will reportedly take place in January 2024.

Voting system changes

There may also be changes to the voting system on the way. Norway's NRK broadcaster has pushed for discussions with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about revisions to the jury-voting procedure.

This follows Sweden winning the 2023 event despite Finland’s high number of televotes. Furthermore, Norway came sixth and fifth in 2019 and 2023 respectively despite also receiving high numbers of televotes.

Stig Karlsen, the Norwegian head of delegation, suggested reducing the jury's influence on the final score. This would involve lowering the jury’s share from the current 49.4 per cent to either 40 per cent or even 30 per cent. Official announcements regarding these ideas are expected to be made in January.

AI in Eurovision

Finally, the idea of prohibiting any AI content was also discussed, with the aim of safeguarding human creativity moving forward.