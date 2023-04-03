Eurovision 2023: Works starts on building song contest stage

Work has begun to transform the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Technicians and stage crew have four weeks to get the venue ready for the big night with the first semi-final looming on 9 May.

A small army clad in high-viz vests have made it a hive of activity as the mammoth set building task begins.

Millions of television viewers are set to watch the contest on 13 May.

Preparations for the contest have been amazing, the organisers say

The set creation work incorporates the main stage, a small stage in the middle of the auditorium and a green room where acts will prepare for their big moment and view the voting.

"We are building something that is for a contest so it has to work practically as we have to get 37 delegations on and off the set," said James O'Brien, who is the BBC executive in charge of production at the site.

Months of preparation have taken place with a team drawn from those who have worked on Strictly Come Dancing, the MTV awards, The Brits, and The Baftas.

"Progress has been absolutely amazing so far," added Mr O'Brien.

Faye Dyer, managing director of the arena and conference centre, also said: "We have been open 15 years so we have a lot of experience of hosting complex large scale global events but this is the largest we have done to date."

The UK is staging the contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

