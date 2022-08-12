Eurovision 2023: UK cities shortlisted host song contest announced

(Independent)

The UK cities in contention to host Eurovision 2023 have been revealed.

Zoe Ball and Scott Mills announced the name of the cities on BBC Radio 2 on Friday (12 August).

“It’s exciting that we’re talking aboiut eurovision in August,” Mills said, before naming the cities that may host the contest in honour of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Since it was revealed Ukraine would be unable to host the event, due to the ongoing Russian invasion, 20 cities in the UK announced their bids to hold the event, but the seven ones that made the cut have been named.

These cities are: Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

