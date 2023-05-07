Eurovision 2023 stars hit turquoise carpet - in pictures

The turquoise carpet was rolled out in front of the historic St George's Hall in Liverpool

This year's Eurovision Song Contest hopefuls have assembled in host city Liverpool, showing off their style and moves on a turquoise (rather than red) carpet.

Norway's Alessandra will perform first in Tuesday's first semi-final. Looking suitably regal a day after the coronation of King Charles III, her song is called Queen of Kings - and Alessandra is among the favourites to be crowned Eurovision winner at the final on Saturday.

Norway's Alessandra on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Mae Muller said the pressure of representing the UK could make her react one of two ways. "I could freak out and be really scared and feel the pressure," she said.

"Or I could go, do you know what, every single thing that's making me feel pressure is actually really exciting - it's in my home country, I'm closing the show, it's such an honour and something that I'm never going to experience again. So I'm trying to see the positives."

Mae Muller on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

La Zarra, who was born and raised in Canada and is representing France, wore an Alice in Wonderland-inspired outfit.

France's La Zarra on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Sweden's Loreen, who triumphed in 2012 with her anthem Euphoria, is the clear frontrunner to win again, according to bookmakers. She would become only the second person to win the contest more than once, after Ireland's Johnny Logan.

Loreen on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Tvorchi are hoping to bring Ukraine its second Eurovision victory in a row. They wore suits showing the names and weights of children who had been born during the war in the country, and who survived because the duo helped raise money to buy incubators.

Tvorchi on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Finland's Käärijä gave a preview of the eye-catching neon green outfit he will wear when he performs his electro earworm Cha Cha Cha.

Finland's Käärijä on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Veteran Croatian techno-punk-folk band Let 3 wore trademark militaristic cloaks, which they whipped off on the turquoise carpet.

Croatia's Let 3 on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Israel's Noa Kirel and her dancers demonstrated the horn hand gesture that goes along with her track Unicorn. The turquoise carpet parade was watched by 1,000 fans outside Liverpool's Walker Art Gallery and St George's Hall.

Israel's Noa Kirel and her dancers on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Of this year's contestants, Italian pop star Marco Mengoni has had one of the biggest hits on TikTok with his entry Due Vite (Two Lives).

Italy's Marco Mengoni

Theodor Andrei from Romania took to the turquoise carpet in a zebra trench coat and a pair of John Lennon-style sunglasses that he bought from a Liverpool souvenir shop.

Romania's Theodor Andrei

Expect an acrobatic stage routine from Iceland's Diljá when she competes in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Diljá on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

Spain's Blanca Paloma will bring some flamenco-inspired Mediterranean drama to the contest, and is among the bookies' frontrunners.

Spain's Blanca Paloma on the Eurovision turquoise carpet in Liverpool

