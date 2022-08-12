Eurovision 2023: Shortlist of host cities revealed - Luca Bruno /AP

Liverpool, Glasgow and Birmingham are among the cities shortlisted to host the 2023 Eurovision song contest in the UK.

The full list of the seven host cities is:

Birmingham

Glasgow

Leeds

Liverpool

Manchester

Newcastle

Sheffield

Britain was asked to host the contest after the winner of the 2022 iteration Ukraine announced it would not be able to host the competition due to the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra, won the competition in Turin, Italy, this year and it is traditional that the winning country hosts the event the following year.

It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK - more than any other country.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "With Ukraine unable to host next year's contest as it continues to defend itself against Russia's senseless aggression, we are determined to deliver a competition which reflects Ukraine's rich culture and creativity.

"I wish all the bidding cities the best of success and know no matter which one is chosen it will be a fantastic event to make both the UK and Ukraine proud."

Announcing the move, Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC said: "It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege."

"The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.