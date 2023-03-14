Eurovision 2023: Liverpool firms City firms hoping to cash in on spectacle

Liverpool beat several other UK cities for the honour of staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine

Extended drinking times, live music events and plays are among plans being lodged by Liverpool businesses hoping to capitalise on the anticipated Eurovision Song Contest boom in the city.

About 100,000 extra visitors are expected to descend on the city in May.

Liverpool beat several other UK cities for the honour of staging the contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Events across Liverpool will run from 1-14 May, the day after the final.

A series of licensing applications have been made to Liverpool City Council as venues across the city gear up to welcome the crowds.

They include plans for Liverpool ONE to get involved once the main shows get underway from 10 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The shopping precinct is hoping to temporarily amend its existing permits to allow for businesses across its whole site to sell alcohol from 06:01 BST to 02:00.

Further afield, plans for plays, films and live music, alongside the sale of alcohol have been proposed for St George's Quarter.

Opening hours from 5 May to 14 May would run from 10:00 to 23:30, with alcohol potentially served from 11:00 until 23:00.

Later this week, the city council will rule over plans for a 25,000 capacity fan park at the Pier Head during Eurovision celebrations.

Further plans have been lodged at St George's Parade, running from 09:00 until 23:00.

Alcohol could be sold throughout the opening hours, alongside plays, films, and live and recorded music events.

Ahead of the main event, the National Lottery is staging a free concert outside St George's Hall for 30,000 that will celebrate the city's music, unique humour, and famously warm welcome and the partnership between Liverpool, Ukraine and Eurovision that will define this year's contest.

Artist Mae Muller will represent the United Kingdom at the song contest.

